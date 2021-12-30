Onni Group acquires Hollywood development formerly owned by Howard Hughes – Commercial Observer





Onni Group, one of Los Angeles’ top developers, has acquired a landmark building and potential development site in Hollywood for $ 40 million, sources told Commercial Observer. The 91-year-old property is now called Romaine + Sycamore after the intersection where it is located. It includes 66,900 square feet of mixed creative space and 100-car parking. The developed space is mostly vacant, although there are five tenants who rent monthly, according to marketing materials shared with CO. Records of the property show that it was owned by an entity run by David Bass, who did not immediately return requests for comment. Onni Group and Cushman and Wakefield, who marketed the property, also did not respond to requests for comment, but the property’s listing describes it as an opportunity for repositioning and creative campus development, for possible use as studio space, post- production, games or medical practice and life sciences. The site spans just over two acres at 7000 Romaine Street and 948, avenue Sycomore, and a pending update to the area in Hollywood’s community plan would allow more than 268,000 square feet on the site that could be incorporated into the existing Art Deco building. Marketing materials also tout the properties’ proximity to the Hollywood Media District, which has top-notch office space and world-class production, with owners like black stone and Hudson Pacific Properties and tenants love Netflix and SiriusXM. Nearby studios include Paramount Pictures, Raleigh Studios and Sunset Gower Studios. The development was initially commissioned by Howard hughes first for the production company Multicolored films and it became the seat of its various commercial enterprises. The original Art Deco building overlooking rue Romaine is in the process of being designated a historical and cultural monument of the city, and according to the Los Angeles Art Deco Society, the LA City Councils The Planning and Land Use Planning Committee voted in September in favor of the designation. “The building at 7000 Romaine Street has remained the control center of Hughes’ multidisciplinary and sprawling business empire for decades,” according to Architectural Resources Group. Onni has developed tens of thousands of homes across the continent, as well as over 11.5 million square feet of office, retail and industrial space, as well as an additional 25 million square feet in development. Earlier this year, the Canadian development company acquired a 1.2 million square foot shopping center in Burbank for $ 136 million. Additionally, the city of LA paved the way for the Onnis Massif Times Mirror Square project that will add 1,127 rental units and 307,300 square feet of new office space in downtown Montreal across from City Hall. Gregory Cornfield can be reached at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://commercialobserver.com/2021/12/la-onni-group-sale-hollywood-development-office/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos