Camila Cabello sells home in Los Angeles in bidding war – DIRT





Above the Sunset Strip, Camila Cabello just scored big. Barely two years after handing out millions for her Hollywood Hills hangout, she relinquishes control of the place. According to property records, the 24-year-old pop sensation (“Havana”, “Señorita”) sold the Mediterranean-style centerpiece to a mainland buyer for $ 4.3 million, or $ 350,000. on its asking price of $ 3.95 million. It’s also almost $ 1 million more that Cabello paid Bollywood actor / producer Uday Chopra for the venue in 2019. Tucked away well behind walls and privacy doors, on a compact 0.15 acre plot in the Hollywood foothills, the eye-catching structure was originally built in 1977 but has since undergone several renovations. Included are four bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms spread over just over 6,300 square feet of open-plan living space adorned with aged hardwood floors and imported tiling. A shaded courtyard welcomes visitors, with a glass front door opening onto the lobby of the elegant two-level residence. Main level highlights include a living room with a Spanish tile fireplace and a family room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors spilling out to the outside. The updated gourmet kitchen adjoins a dining area and is equipped with stone countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and a dining island; elsewhere on this level is a guest bedroom which Cabello converted into a recording studio during his tenure. Upstairs, a duo of large guest rooms each have their own bathroom and private balcony; Above is a penthouse level dedicated solely to a main retreat featuring a fireplace, balcony and walk-in closet, as well as a spa-like tub with two sinks and a tub. Outside, the long, narrow courtyard contains a foyer, a separate “living room with fireplace”, a plunge pool with salt water, an alfresco dining area, and a newly constructed barbecue area. According to the listing, there is also a professional voicemail in the adjoining two-car garage, as well as a state-of-the-art security system with multiple cameras, alarms, an ‘intercom system’. pre-wired ”and surround sound. Born in Cuba, Cabello first gained attention during her 2012 audition for “The X Factor” and continued to perform with five-girl group Fifth Harmony before leaving to pursue a solo career at the end of the year. 2016. Her debut studio album “Camila” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2018, and “Havana” subsequently topped the charts in several countries and became a hit single worldwide. She recently started playing the role of an actress, appearing in the movie “Cinderella” alongside celebrity Billy Porter “Pose.” The entry was owned by Denise Rosner of the compass; Scott moore by Douglas Elliman replaced the buyer.

