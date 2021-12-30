Angie Kukawski found dead in a car trunk





A former employee of the Kardashians was found dead. Angela Angie Kukawski formerly the famous family business owner, but that’s not the only celebrity clientele she had. Kukawski has also worked with Nicki Minaj, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye west, Migos rapper Gap, and for the succession of fire Tupac Shakur. Former Kardashian commercial director is dead The Los Angeles-based business owner worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, California. where high profile clients were seen and worked with on a daily basis. She was found dead at 55, the Ventura County Coroner confirmed to Variety. His death was declared a homicide. According to Angelino.news, the body of a woman in her fifties was found in the trunk of a car parked in Simi Valley on Wednesday, December 22. The woman was found with a stab wound, Los Angeles Police officials said. Sources confirm that Kukawski was the woman. Kukawski worked with Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and more The suspected murder suspect was arrested on Thursday 23 December The suspect is said to be a 49-year-old white man. He allegedly drove from Van Nuys to a relative’s home in Simi Valley with the body in his trunk. Los Angeles police arrested him at the residence in connection with the woman’s death, officials said. He is being held for a sum of two million dollars. Variety reports that Kukawski was the mother of five children and, according to friends, she was beloved in the industry. A business associate described her as a hard worker and a straight shot. We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski, Boulevards Todd C. Bozick said in a statement to Variety. Angie was a kind and wonderful person, and everyone who knew her will be sadly missed. Our sincere condolences to all of Angie’s family and friends. The suspect’s connection to Kukawski is still unknown, and this story continues to develop.

