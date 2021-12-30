Ann Dowd on her devastating role in ‘Mass’ – The Actor’s Side – Deadline





A actors actor if any, Ann Dowd is a multi-award-winning star who won an Emmy and multiple nominations for her memorable role as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale, plus one more nomination for his role in Leftovers. She also received the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Indie Spirit nomination as well as many other accolades for the extraordinary 2012 thriller. Compliance. Over the course of an extensive career spanning over 30 years, his other roles include tours in Philadelphia, the Manchu candidate redo, Saint-Vincent, Hereditary, State of the Garden, Flags of our fathers, Our brand is in crisis, Captain Fantastic and much more. Her current heartbreaking performance in heartbreaking drama Mass brings her more recognition with awards from several critical groups and a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the Critics Choice Awards. Along with the brilliant actors including Reid Birney, Martha Plimpton and Jason Isaacs, she also received the Robert Altman Award from the Indie Spirit Awards for Outstanding Acting Sets. In Mass she plays Linda, the mother of the boy who was behind a tragic school shooting six years earlier. After all this time and grief, she and her husband agree to meet with the parents of a victim of her son’s actions and try to come to an understanding and resolution after all this time. Mass, written and directed by Fran Kranz, provides the vehicle for some of the best actors of 2021 and represents a career highlight for Dowd. She’s joining me this week for my Deadline video series, The actor’s side where this companion interpreter delivers to us her ‘actor side of all this. To watch our conversation, just click on the link above. Join me every Wednesday during Oscar season for another edition of The actor’s side.

