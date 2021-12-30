Wyoming Opera House celebrates New Years at Lyric with red carpet and Hollywood showtunes





(Wyoming Opera House, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. The red carpet will be just one of the technical touches of the production at The Lyric this New Years Eveas Opera Wyoming presents a live variety show inspired by their favorite movies. “It will be a complete show” with full lighting production and stills from the films projected on the walls, said Emily Quintana, co-founder of Opera Wyoming. Participants are encouraged (but not required) to dress for the occasion. “Opera Goes to the Movies and performances will include numbers featured in films like Skyfall, Sweet Charity and the 2013 film version of The Great Gatsby. The cast will feature artists from the Keyhole Peepshow, frequent collaborators of Opera Wyoming. Known for their burlesque performances, their New Years Eve ensemble will be a cabaret-style family act. “What [Keyhole founder Fathom Swanson] always says of burlesque, “more is more,” said Emily. “And I feel like opera is the same way… Lots of makeup, lots of glitter, lots of hair.” Emily says the pieces will be familiar, as they appear in commercials, movies, TV shows, and elsewhere in mainstream culture. People always say my only opera exposure was Bugs Bunny. said Daniel Quintana, Emily’s husband and co-founder of Opera Wyoming. This is kind of the goal. Matt Stairs will also be performing from his well-established set of Disney numbers, and Daniels’ alter ego Byron Gray will kick things off with a magical illusion as well. Opera Wyoming will also take the opportunity to present its new season, reintroducing full narrative productions to its repertoire of variety acts. New Year’s production represents this transition: We will show these parallels between musical theater and the influence of operas on musical theater. Opera Wyoming emerged from the pandemic with live performances last May and gave seasoned and emerging artists the chance to shine. “We find a lot of talent in Casper right now,” Emily said. “Part of our mission is to develop talent here and give them a place to perform. “ Tickets cost $ 60 per person, $ 110 per couple, or $ 300 for a table of six. Places are very limited. Tickets are available here. Related

