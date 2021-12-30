New Year’s Resolutions 2022 aura photography astrology tarot readings

See you, Des Moines, for the last time this year! I am Elle Wignall, the Food Journalist for The Register, and I am a Libra Sun, Capricorn Moon, Ascendant Aquarius, Type 4 Enneagram, INFP. Get it all?

The agreement

Here’s the deal: I declare, for all of us, that the New Year’s resolutions are officially rescinded. It’s a hot take, I know, especially from someone who always uses a daily physical planner and can’t go to bed with a box unchecked on her to make her list. Believe me, I have long been a decision maker.

But after almost two years of absolute unpredictability, I simply refuse to set goals for more than a week. This is how I decided to leave my fate in the hands of the psychic realm to help pave the way for a new year.

Putting my skepticism on the back burner, I found an interesting insight into three local psychic sources, an astrologer, an aura photographer, and a tarot card reader who helped me feel the new year. while digging inward.

It started with a conversation with Des Moines astrologer Ash Bruxvoort, who goes by the name of Ash Gravity, who has been practicing a mixture of traditional and modern feminist astrology for about five years and has accepted clients for half that time. . I was curious to ask them if the astrological alignments could paint a global picture for 2022. What should we expect?

What they said sounded promising. Thanks to the entry of the North Node into Taurus, the Comptroller of Finances, the economy is about to be turned upside down and cryptocurrency could play an important role, Gravity told me. It piqued my interest, although I have no idea what the North Node is.

The themes of connection, community and stability will all play an important role in 2022 in my life as well.

Now, although I am a bad person when I see it, I can admit that our conversation took some comfort in me. I had to dig deeper. I decided on a whim to get a snapshot of my aura.

Kin and Kindred Auras owner Heather Ann Roe led me into a small dark space at the back of her East Village store and asked me to sit facing a camera with my hands on plaques metal by my side. As I did, I thought about what 2022 might be like.

The plates communicate electromagnetic energy to a special aura-capturing camera, resulting in beautiful, color-misted photos of your surrounding aura. It is then open to interpretation by the aura reader.

After maintaining a thin smile for about 15 seconds, the camera closed. Roe took the developing imageand explained what the colors meant to me.

“You’re a unicorn,” she said, handing me the photo streaked with yellow, orange, green, blue and purple. I was, I admit, flattered, not quite knowing why. She explained that most auras consist of two primary colors and are asymmetrical; mine had five and perfect symmetry.

The yellow hues surrounding my frame, said Roe, suggest that I see the future as bright and exciting. The orange at the top of my head indicates creativity, while the green space above the heart is healing.

I finished my psychic journey with Monica from Miss M. Tarot, who guided me through my first real tarot card reading.

It is not magic; it is not to see in the future. I like to think of it as a way to help your subconscious thoughts, desires, and decisions come to the surface.

She shuffled the deck several times before drawing a card for each month until May. Month after month, Monica interpreted the footage as I listened intently in front of her. The cards asked me to embrace the joy of missing out on January, start saving money before an expensive May month, and not be disappointed if March or April travel plans are canceled.

Scary, I thought, as I made a mental note not to reserve the flight ID scheduled for March.

Taken together, the three psychic experiences I had this month resonated and helped me set intentions (read: no goals! NO GOALS! Girl with no goal) for the New Year. I hope for all of us it will be as full of love, connection and excitement as the stars and spirits say it is.

My Top Three: Ways to Define Your New Year’s Intentions with Psychics

1. Book a reading or workshop with an astrologer. Interpreting your own birth chart can be intimidating, so leave it to the pros. Astrologer Ash gravity hosts several virtual interpretation workshops in the coming year and can be booked for individual readings via Zoom from $ 84.

2. Ask specific questions when reading tarot. Monique from Miss M. Tarot told me it’s useful if you’re starting a read with a problem you’d like to solve or questions you could use advice on. It guides the interpretation of the cards drawn by the reader and optimizes your time. I met Monica at Kin, where she occasionally offers readings at $ 15 for 15 minutes, but she’s also available to book for events or private virtual readings.

3. Take an aura photo.There aren’t many aura reading cameras out there, but luckily Closeand Heather Ann Roe, owner of Kindred Auras, has one in the Des Moines store in the East Village, which costs $ 44 for a photo and a 10-minute read. Remember that aura photography is a snapshot in time; your aura can and will change over time. Some people find it helpful to read once a year to see the differences.

Eat this, drink that

Pickle Pizza $ 18 for a 12 inch medium size.My standard pizza order is pepperoni with jalapeo and black olives, but the pickle pizza from DeMo Pizza Co. might knock my three toppings pie off its top spot. The crust is so thin that it is burnt until it becomes crisp on the edges but still chewy in the center and full of yeast flavor. And the simplicity of the rich garlic cream sauce, Parmesan and ricotta cheeses, and thinly sliced ​​pickles are the stuff of dreams.

You understand: DowntownPizza Co. is open for lunch Monday to Friday, 11 am to 2 pm and for dinner Monday to Thursday, 4 pm to 9 pm; Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Smoke and mirrors $ 9. This cocktail is a riff on an Aperol spritz that brings the balanced sparkling libation to the smoky side. Aperol’s classic spritz is lightly sweetened with fresh orange juice and dry sparkling wine, so the addition of mezcal adds a lingering burn to the finish of the Smoke & Mirrors. Drinking it is like licking a flame from a campfire on a hot summer night.

You understand: Beaverdale’sMotley school tavernservesits signature cocktails and modern American cuisineTuesday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. From Friday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

48 hours off

Friday afternoon:It’s the grand opening of the plant bar Pots & Shots, the first plant store in West Des Moines that offers tropical houseplants for purchase and a cocktail bar for very Zen lounging. The plant store opens at noon, while the salon begins welcoming customers at 4 p.m.

Saturday morning: What better way to start the New Year than with a frothy latte in hand and an adorable, adoptable kitten on your lap? Book an hour for $ 10.70 at Valley Junction’s Cafe cats, where special floofs like bonded pals Garfield and Simba fill the cat lounge, and feline-themed drinks like the Lavenfurr Mocha will lift your spirits for 2022.

Saturday night: Mr. Mojo Risin ‘performs at Wooly’sin the East Village at 8 p.m. this Saturday. The Kansas City-based quartet pays homage to The Doors through a visually stimulating and theatrical performance style combined with tracks from the former rock band’s six albums. It’s a family show with tickets starting at $ 15.

Reno

While I pack all the Christmas decorations, I often feel like completely redecorating my space. This can be difficult in an apartment, where big renovations are simply not allowed. I spoke with local business owner and interior design expert Courtney Kennedy of CK Design Co. for some tips on getting the most out of your apartment. Here’s what she suggests:

Add plants to literally breathe new life into your rental. They can add color, warmth and height, Kennedy says.

“Upgrade. That is. Blinds.” Replacing the inexpensive plastic blinds found in apartments can instantly add more character to a room.

“There are few things that make a space warmer than a cozy candle,” says Kennedy. “Smell is our strongest sense.” If your home is in desperate need of a signature scent, think of a favorite keepsake and look for a candle that reminds you of it. My favorites change with the seasons, but I can always count on the dreamy smells of sea mist and bergamot that remind me of my time abroad.

Around the city

My day job

