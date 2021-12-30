Michigan breaks record for daily COVID cases, why you still need to get tested





(WXYZ) Michigan has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 our state has seen in the duration of the pandemic. Pandemic fatigue has crossed paths with two different virus variants Delta and Omicron. I think people heard that Omicron was going to take over and it wasn’t as bad as Delta, so they let their guard down. Michigan’s numbers were already high from the Delta variant, and now we have Omicron – which is not only extremely contagious, but people get sick faster. Experts say symptoms can appear within days. RELATED: Michigan Breaks Record for New Daily COVID-19 Cases, Totaling 25,858 in 2-Day Period Many patients and families were very careful and performed rapid tests before reuniting with others. Today, the FDA told us that these tests may be less sensitive to detect Omicron. So people could have been positive but the rapid tests showed them to be negative. All of these factors together could be the cause of these COVID-19 cases. Be careful with rapid antigenic tests. They are less likely to get early infections. If you don’t have symptoms but are planning to reunite with other people, do some quick tests over several days. Make sure to test on the day people meet, preferably an hour or two before. If you have symptoms, even minor ones, and you get tested and it is negative, don’t assume that you are virus-free. Stay home and retest in two to three days. Please do not intentionally endanger your health. Patients told me they wanted to catch the virus and be done with it Get vaccinated and boost when the time comes. Get your children five years of age and older vaccinated. Also, wear a mask when going out – double masking or an N95 is best. Remember to disinfect or wash your hands and social distancing if you can. Additional information and resources on the coronavirus: See a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University. See full coverage on our Continuous cover page of the coronavirus. Visit our The Detroit Rebound, a place where we work to help those financially affected by the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything that is available to help you get through this crisis and how to access it.

