



Govinda dominated the box office in the 90s and early 2000s. He created his own niche in the industry with his effortless excellence in comedy. He is often considered the pioneer of the comic book hero trend. The star made his lead actor debut with the 1986 film Ilzaam alongside Neelam Kothari. The two then went on to star in over 14 films together. The sizzling chemistry on screen was appreciated by audiences. Rumors were also circulating that the two men were head over heels in love. The star had also declared that his unwavering love for the actress was pure love. While they were having a whirlwind romance, Govinda was already attached to his beloved, Sunita. Their adventure quickly became history. The Hero No.1 actor married Sunita in an intimate temple wedding ceremony. However, for a time his marital status was kept a secret as he felt it could harm his career. He didn’t even reveal it, Neelam Kothari. The Coolie No.1 actor even explained why he didn’t reveal Sunita to Neelam. In an interview with Stardust Magazine, the star said: Neelam didn’t know either. She only got to know each other after a year. I probably didn’t tell him because I didn’t want to smash that hit pair of screens. And to be honest, to some extent I have exploited my personal relationship with Neelam for professional purposes. I played dirty with it. I should have told him I was married. Govinda was so enamored with Neelam that he told his wife Sunita about her. He also asked his wife to change and become like Neelam. I would tell Sunita to change and become like Neelam. I would tell him to learn from her. I was ruthless. Sunita would get angry. She said to me: You fell in love with me because of who I am, never try to change me. But I was so confused. I didn’t know what to own. Neelam Kothari also moved and married UK-based Indian businessman Rishi Sethia in 2000. However, they quickly parted ways calling them irreconcilable differences. She then married Samir Soni in 2009. Television Tsarina Ekta Kapoor is said to have played the cupid between the two. Must read: Raveena Tandon reveals Ram Gopal Varma wasn’t convinced to throw her out of school because he couldn’t see her What to do Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

