10 actors who could play Miles Morales in the MCU

It was the biggest clue yet that somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Miles Morales an alternate version of Spider-Man who debuted in Marvel Comics ten years ago and was the animated star of 2018.Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse waits.

In the final scenes ofSpider-Man: No Path Home, Electro played by actor Jamie Foxx contemplates the three different versions of the Webslinger and remarks, “There must be a Black Spider-Man somewhere.” Fans, of course, know this, and such a flippant comment only makes their questions more urgent: When could Miles Morales make his MCU debut, and more importantly, which actors would be best suited for the role?

Caleb McLaughlin





If the actor made famous by his star played the role of Lucas Sinclair in Strange things gets the nod, Marvel filmmakers better hurry to make his entrance: McLaughlin turned 20 this year, and while his acting skills demonstrate he can play at different ages, his ability to channel outwardly a 13-year-old will push the boundaries of credibility as McLaughlin ages.

As one of the Strange things‘nicest characters, he was great at timing and comedic delivery, but that was his role as Cole, the wayward teenager at the heart of the Netflix dramaConcrete cowboy, which showed he had the gravity to play Miles. All Spider-Men carry a heavy burden as heroes, from the guilt of watching loved ones and heroes die to the stress a secret life puts on family relationships, and McLaughlin has the strength to balance those things with. the playfulness that is also required to make an MCU Miles Morales fun to watch.





Jaden smith





The son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is no stranger to the camera, having first appeared alongside his father in 2006The pursuit of happiness when he was only 8 years old. Now 23, like McLaughlin, he’s aging rapidly after the teenage years in which fans were first introduced to Miles Morales, but special aging effects would not be needed given the childish appearance. of Smith and its natural precocity.

While he could certainly pull off a trick as Miles, his music career as well as his sometimes controversial social media presence could prove too distracting for Disney. While he’s a daring personality and can take on the role, Smith’s fame could overwhelm a part that will be one of the biggest additions to the MCU since its inception.





Miles brown





If an actor seems destined to land the role of a character with his own first name, it could well be Miles Brown, better known as Jack Johnson in the ABC comedy.Blackish. He even has multicultural roots similar to those of his fictional counterpart: his father, rapper Wildchild, is black, while his mother, Cyndee Brown, is Filipino and Mexican.

Add to that Brown’s other skills, his dance background is as solid as his ability to perform; he released his own album (“We the Future”, released in 2020); and he was selected as one of the top 30 Hollywood stars under 18 byHollywood journalist and you’ve got a comedian who can pull off Miles Morales’ transformation from reluctant hero to worthy successor to Miles Morales Spider-Man’s mantle and awesome powers.





Marcus Scribner





Another biracial actor fromBlackish who would be a worthy contender for the Miles Morales mantle, Marcus Scribner started acting at the age of 10 and is clearly comfortable in front of the camera. His athletic abilities could also come in handy for the action sequences that would no doubt be required for a role in the MCU.

Like many other contenders, Scribner’s age, he’ll be 22 in 2022, means time is running out if he wins the role, and it’s probably a bit of a stretch to place him as Marvel fans, 13. years old, meet for the first time when Miles dons his signature black and red suit. However, his fun delivery and expressive personality mean he would pull off the role if he had the chance to bring the character to life.





JD McCrary





Donald Glover has proven that singing actors, and vice versa, bring a versatility to the big screen that helps them take ownership of any role they are chosen to play. Like Lando Calrissian inSolo: A Star Wars Story, he almost stole the film; as a rapper Childish Gambino, he released one hit after another.

So it makes sense that JD McCrary, who sees Glover as a mentor, is cut from the same cloth. He made waves as a singer, appearing onSmall big shots and backing Gambino on the song “Terrified”, and he voiced young Simba in the live-action remake ofThe Lion King, who introduced Glover as his older character. Like Kenny on the OWN sitcomThe Paynes, he also has some acting skills, and being only 14 years old, he might just be an ideal candidate for the role of Miles Morales.





Lonnie chavis





If the only impression viewers have of Lonnie Chavis is his portrayal of young Randall Pearson in flashbacks to the NBC dramaIt’s us, they may feel that the adorable youngster with a gaping tooth grin is too young. Child actors are growing rapidly, however, and Chavis will be 15 in 2022, making him the perfect age to play the role of Miles Morales, beloved by comic book fans and MCU sidekicks.

He’s already on Hollywood’s radar as a rising star, having made David Oyelowo’s directorial debutWater man. Unlike other contenders for a role in the MCU, however, his fame has grown steadily since he made his screen debut, and his versatility gives him the ability to help carry a story. or to provide work as an auxiliary character.





Myles Truitt





Myles Truitt already has experience as an overpowered character, thanks to her role as Issa Williams on the seriesBlack Lightning. Of course, the ability of any actor to take on the roles they are cast in doesn’t mean that previous superhero work is required for the comedian who ultimately ends up in the Miles Morales costume, but the previous turn of Truitt in comic book storytelling might be a factor in his favor.

In addition, he has experience alongside Hollywood heavy hitters: in 2018, he was the child star ofClose, and as the film fell apart, he saw him hold out alongside Dennis Quaid, James Franco, Zo Kravitz, and Michael B. Jordan. The ability to own your character without getting lost in the shadow of the MCU’s biggest stars is a must, and Truitt’s experience is working in his favor.





Jacobs chosen





Blessed with a baby face that would allow him to play a character like Miles Morales who is younger than Chosen’s actual age (he’ll be 21 in 2022), Jacobs is no stranger to blockbusters on the big screen either: he nailed the role of young Mike Hanlon in Andy Muschietti’s recent popular two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novelThis. Considering his teammates, including the prolific Finn Wolfhard, it was no easy task.

Again, the key to making sure it holds the landing is to throw it before it ages out of the credibility range. While he could technically play a 13-year-old Miles Morales, unless Marvel plans later appearances as an older teenager or young adult, Jacobs pushes the ceiling on the ideal actor nomination for that full Marvel character. .





Alex hibbert





Every now and then a child actor comes along who doesn’t need any acting experience to win the hearts of viewers. Edward Furlong did so in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Alex Hibbert did it as “Little” Chiron in the groundbreaking, award-winning and beautifully directed filmMoonlight. Alongside Mahershala Ali, who will bringBlade to life in the MCU, Hibbert demonstrated natural abilities on camera that became the heart and soul of the film’s first third.

Such seriousness is what made Miles Morales such a compelling character inInto the Spider-Verse, and fans eagerly awaiting his big-screen debut in the MCU will no doubt compare the live-action character to his animated counterpart. With an actor like Hibbert in the mask, all the angst and gentleness needed to keep Miles true to form will be taken care of.





Maceo smedley





Smedley, 14, who turns 15 in 2022, already has ties to the MCU: he played a young version of Tyrone “Ty” Johnson, also known as the hero Cloak, in the Freeform seriesCape & Dagger. With additional roles in WGN America’sUnderground and NetflixEverything about Washington, he’s a comfortable device in front of the camera, but not so well-known that his presence would distract viewers from his potential portrayal of Miles Morales.

In addition, his age works in his favor. Younger than his peers who could be vying for the coveted MCU role, Smedley has both the chops and the lineup to woo viewers eager to see Morales in his live-action glory, possibly as part of the cast. of all the adventures of Spider-Man on the big screen. will followNo way home.





