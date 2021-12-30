Karan Johar on actors who have yet to prove themselves in demanding 30-35 crore: they are beyond illusion | Bollywood





In a recent interaction, filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about how he is fed up with actors raising their fees despite failures and new young actors demanding high amounts as compensation. I’m so sick of it. I’ve seen actor prices go up for no reason during the worst time in cinema, ”Karan said in a discussion. In the Producers Adda 2021 for Film Companion, Karan explained how actors increased their fees during the pandemic despite the films not performing well. In a recent interaction, filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about how he is fed up with actors raising their fees despite failures and new young actors demanding high amounts as compensation. I’m so sick of it. I’ve seen actor prices go up for no reason during the worst time in cinema, ”Karan said in a discussion. In the Producers Adda 2021 for Film Companion, Karan explained how actors increased their fees during the pandemic despite the films not performing well. | # + | “There was an X amount. Three months later it’s there (gestures at a higher level than before). But why? They hadn’t had any releases and their last release was a failure. Their films didn’t. haven’t taken off and yet they are increasing because they are using that digital money. Their leaders or whoever tells them that digital gives so much, music wins so much. But who makes these rankings? They have gone beyond that. ‘illusion, I have to We just have to suck it up and work with them. He went on to say that young actors demand hefty fees and he just wants to show them their box office report cards’: There are megastars you made these deals with and I get it. What I really don’t understand is that there is a younger order, which has yet to really prove its worth at the box office. Immediately you hear 25-30-35 (crore rupees) and I’m like, what are those numbers? Then you want to show them this newsletter that hello, that’s what you open up to. That’s what your movie did. “ Read also : Karan Johar’s 4-year-old Yash auditions for dad and shows acting talent. look After her co-panelist Zoya Akhtar addressed the unequal pay of actors and technicians, calling it offensive, Karan echoed her thoughts and said: Pay the writer, pay the cinematographer, pay the editor! I’d rather pay top dollar – much more – to the tech crew, who make your movie really special. There are editors and cinematographers who have saved movies. And I agree with Zoya that I look at myself and ask, why I pay this actor 15 crores and pay my editor 55 lakhs? It doesn’t make sense to me. But it suddenly became the market standard.

