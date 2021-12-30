Biopic of late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna in the works, Farah Khan in talks to direct





Rajesh Khanna, the Indian actor who was a phenomenon in Hindi-language cinema from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s, is to be the subject of a biopic. Producer Nikhil Dwiveri (Veere Di Wedding) acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s bestseller, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna. Farah Khan, who made Principal Hoon Na and About Shanti, with Shah Rukh Khan, is in talks to direct the adaptation of the book. Khan will write the script with Chintamani. Born Jatin Khanna in Amritsar, Khanna made her film debut with Aakhri Khat in 1966, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. From 1969 to 1974, Khanna starred in 15 consecutive hits, earning her the nickname “Superstar”. Khanna rose to prominence with two blockbusters Aradhana and Make Raaste in 1969. The films, in which he co-starred with Sharmila Tagore and Mumtaz, respectively, dominated the box office for weeks. Over the next several years he was headlining stereotypical lightweight films including Safari, Kati patang, Sachha Jhutha and Simple Haathi Saathi. In 1971, he teamed up with coxswain Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Amitabh Bachchan, then starting his career, to Anand. Khanna’s performance as the main character, a dying cancer patient, proved he was no lightweight. The duo teamed up for other hits such as 1971’s Bawarchi and 1973 Namak Haram, an adaptation of Beckett in which he was again paired with Bachchan. Khanna changed gears again for the years 1972 Amar Prem, co-starring with Tagore as a lonely husband. During the 1970s, a whole generation of Indians, men and women, fainted for him. Men copied her hairstyle and dress and the bob that always accompanied her songs, while women wrote letters to her in red (allegedly using their own blood). But Bachchan’s rise as well as new actors such as Rishi Kapoor moved him. Her marriage to teenage star Dimple Kapadia Police officer and 16 years her junior, cooled the enthusiasm of fans of women. During the 1980s he starred in a series of B-quality films. Years later he played roles in television series and films, but unlike Bachchan who continued to be a box-hit. office, the Khanna star had settled down. He entered politics, as a member of the lower house of the Indian Parliament from 1991 to 1996. He died in 2012, at the age of 69. Dwivedi said: “Yes, I acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s book, Black Star, and I’m in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That’s all I can say for now. “As major developments occur, I will be happy to share because I am so very excited to bring Rajesh Khanna’s story to the big screen.” Khan said: “Yes, I have read Gautam’s book and it is very fascinating. It is really a fascinating story. We are in conversation about this but I cannot comment more.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/entertainment/2021/12/31/biopic-of-late-bollywood-superstar-rajesh-khanna-in-the-works-farah-khan-in-talks-to-direct

