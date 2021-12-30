2021: Year that saw Bollywood stars, from Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, on OTT | Bollywood

Apart from the fact that they are among the most bankable stars in Bollywood today, what do Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal have in common? The fact that if you wanted to see their movies this year, you didn’t have to queue at a movie theater box office but just subscribe to an OTT service. For the three actors, their biggest films of the year – Radhe, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sardar Udham – have been released directly on various streaming platforms.

The year 2021 was supposed to herald the revival of cinemas in India after a catastrophic 2020, but it did not go as planned. The second wave of Covid-19 in April-May and the arrival of the new Omicron variant towards the end of the year resulted in theaters being closed or operating at limited capacity across almost all of India throughout. the year. This has led even the biggest of films to choose not to delay releases and go digital on streaming platforms. This allowed many big Bollywood stars to make their OTT debuts, which was unthinkable before the pandemic.

With big stars going straight to OTT, exhibitors suffered losses

In 2020, due to theaters shutting down for much of the year, business experts estimated the loss to be between 5000-8000 crore for exhibitors. In 2021, the number may be lower, but theater owners and distributors still suffered massive losses. Many were hoping Radhe would be the movie to jumpstart theaters from the crisis since Salman’s stars almost always made box office money. But Salman and the filmmakers stunned everyone by going for a direct OTT version.

Cinema owners have threatened to boycott the big stars every time they launched the OTT direct release of their films. In the south, Tamil star Suriya and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal have both faced boycott threats after rumors emerged that their films were taking the direct OTT route. In the north, exhibitors begged Salman Khan for a theatrical release for Radhe, which ultimately aired direct on Zee5 and ZeePlex.

Perception that cinemas are unsafe has led stars to switch to OTT

Trade experts agree that not releasing films in theaters tends to undermine the power of Bollywood megastars, most of whom are on the other side of their 50s. So why do names like Salman (Radhe), Ajay (Bhuj) and Akshay (Arangi Re) agree? The answer lies in the public’s perception of movie theater safety. The job of the stars is to attract audiences to theaters. It’s their star power, their hold, says business analyst Atul Mohan, adding: If they can’t do that, then they’re not stars, are they? But you can’t blame them here. The circumstances were such. During the Covid era, cinemas were often the first to close and the last to reopen. When authorities take this route, the public perception becomes that cinemas can be dangerous. That’s why no one wants to risk hitting a movie in theaters at such a time.

The public is always ready to come to the cinema but only for good films

The theatrical releases of major Hindi films began in the last quarter of 2021. But apart from Sooryavanshi, which touched 300 crore, others disappointed. Salman Khans Antim failed to cross 50 crore while the highly anticipated Ranveer Singhs 83 had a lukewarm weather, winning only 54 crore in four days. While some fear this could scare many other filmmakers into going the direct OTT route, trade experts believe audiences are ready to go back to the movies, but only if they have a good enough movie. Atul Mohan says: Let’s also look at the positives. Movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sooryavanshi, and Pushpa: The Rise performed well at the box office. It shows that the public is ready to go to the theater. But only if they get their money’s worth. They need to be entertained and to live the cinema experience.

The big question: will the stars return to theaters in 2022?

Film producers and studio heads are wary of the changing landscape as they can easily make money from digital streaming, but don’t want to throw their longtime partners – the exhibitors – under the bus. For the content creators, the producers, it’s been an interesting time because we’ve had streamers to be able to take our movies and bring them to life. For the exhibition industry, it has been a difficult time. As content creators, we need to be mindful of what content is right for which platform and make decisions accordingly, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur told PTI earlier this year.

Whether or not a change takes place depends on a lot of things, including pressures from operators and distributors. However, the current model seems to suit at least the actors. Speaking to the producers of Film Companions 2021 Adda earlier this week, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed: Despite the pandemic, all actors have increased their fees, and the increase is not just 10-20%. It is 100%. And all this because of digital technology. So if audiences watch them – even on the small screen – and they get paid handsomely, do stars really care about going back to the movies? It’s a question only the stars (and the weather) can answer.

Major films will only take the OTT route in 2021:

Radhe (Zee5)

Atrangi Re (Disney + Hotstar)

Bhuj: The Pride of India (Disney + Hotstar)

Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime video)

Toofan (Amazon Prime Video)

Bhoot Police (Disney + Hotstar)

Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video)

Dhamaka (Netflix)

Tribhanga (Netflix)

The Big Bull (Disney + Hotstar)

Sherni (Amazon Prime video)

The Train Girl (Netflix)

Rashmi rocket (Zee5)