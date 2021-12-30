Best Actors Who Played Sherlock Holmes, Ranked

It is interesting to argue that what we now call a “fandom” would not have existed without Sir Conan Doyle’s police news of the late 19th century. In fact, the stories were so immensely popular that in 1964 they held the 2nd place for the highest sales in the world after the Bible. The widespread popularity can only be attributed to the characters of the obsessive Sherlock Holmes himself and his trusted companion, Dr John Watson.

Interest, if not investment, in the dynamic film industry duo over the years has been unprecedented. Everyone from Guy Ritchie to Paul McGuigan has taken a different approach to the Methodical Sleuth and his story. They all had a different actor in mind to portray the oddly unique sleuth and his ways. Take a look at these six actors who did the best job.

6 Jonny Lee Miller in Elementary (2012-2019)





In 2012, CBS released a modern adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes stories, starring Jonny Lee Miller as Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson. Instead of the usual British environment, the story takes place in New York City, where Holmes helps the Police Department solve crimes. Ahead of its release and during the first season, the series faced criticism for its close debut of the BBC’s Sherlock series. It didn’t take long for audiences to fall in love with Miller and Liu’s beautifully written friendship. Critics’ consensus on Rotten tomatoes in particular highlights how Miller shines in his title role. Her portrayal adds so much reality to the character’s personality, and the strongly implicit autistic tendencies are interpreted exceptionally by Miller. From refusing to let someone close in Season 1 to promising that he wouldn’t leave Joan in the end no matter what, her character is enjoying a well-deserved development.

5 Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes (2020)





Henry Cavill has worked quietly through several iconic performances, from DC’s Superman to Napoleon Solo to the single portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in Netflix. Enola Holmes (2020). Although the Netflix film adapted Nancy Spinger’s debut book of the same name and focuses on Sherlock’s younger sister, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), Cavill has nonetheless found room to show off his brilliant acting skills. The different take on Holmes’ character angered The Conan Doyle Estate, who decided to sue Netflix for copyright infringement because Sherlock was described as having emotions. Many find the character’s unique take on the character refreshing as it shows that superior intelligence doesn’t necessarily mean you have the right to be rude to others. That said, don’t get me wrong: Cavill’s character is still as lively with his deductions as ever, but with a more pleasant approach to his surroundings. The sequel is already in production.

4 Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes (2009) & Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)





Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law star side by side as Holmes and Dr Watson in the Guy Ritchie mystery film in 2009 Sherlock holmes, in which they fight a huge threat that endangers all of England. With excellent guidance from Ritchie, Downey used his wit, which we’ve seen so often in the MCU, to give the famous character his own personalized glow. Many have argued that Downey’s portrayal of Sherlock is quite outgoing due to the actor’s inseparable charisma. However, there is no doubt that Holmes is still closed in on himself and really only confides in Watson. The film was followed by Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows in 2011, and fans are also eagerly awaiting the third installment, due for release in December 2021. Downey won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy / Musical for this role.





3 Peter Cushing in Le Chien des Baskervilles (1959) and others





The late Peter Cushing was an icon of Hammer’s horror films, so naturally he didn’t hesitate to offer to play the character of Sherlock Holmes in a Hammer setting. He played the eccentric sleuth three times: in a movie The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959), in a 1968 television series Sherlock holmes and in another television series from 1984 Masks of death. Like many other BBC shows, some of the episodes with his unforgettable performance were lost until they were discovered again in 2020. For many, Cushing represents a portrayal of Holmes with the necessary classic vibe. What is more important is that The Hound of the Baskervilles was Sherlock Holmes’ first color film.

2 Benedict Cumberbatch in BBC Sherlock (2010-2017)





The BBC television series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock and Martin Freeman as Dr. Watson, is probably the most common of all the adaptations. He has been praised for perfectly setting the tone for a modern take on the detective’s life with his writing, acting and directing. SherlockThe popularity of ‘s can surely be attributed to the chemistry between Cumberbatch and Freeman, which created huge fandom for the duo’s relationship. Of course, there’s no denying that Cumberbatch’s acting portrayed Holmes’ neurodivergence, mixed with intellectual confidence and emotional vulnerability, as strikingly as ever. The actor has been nominated and won numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture in 2014.

1 Jeremy Brett in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1984)





This 1984 television series titled The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes is accepted by many as the definitive version of Sherlock Holmes. Jeremy Brett (Holmes) stars alongside David Burke (Dr Watson) in 42 different Sir Conan Doyle short stories. Brett, as a bisexual male, undoubtedly understood the strangely emotionally complex underlying character of the Sherlock Holmes character like no other. Scenes like the ones where he destroyed a crime scene to prove how smart he was, portrayed his daring perfectly.





