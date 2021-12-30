Marvel actor not ready to be replaced in the MCU

There are rumors circulating that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is preparing to reintroduce Ghost Rider to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel fans have speculated on what version of Spirit of Vengeance this might be – Johnny Blaze or Robbie Reyes. Some say that Norman Reedus (AMCThe Walking Dead)is preparing to become Johnny, while others have suggested that was the role Keanu Reeves was in talks for. But Gabriel Luna has shown that he is still very attached to his version of Ghost Rider.

The question is whether Marvel Studios has its eyes on Robbie Reyes, what that might mean for the previous version of the character, which Gabriel Luna played on. Agents of SHIELD. Recent entries in the new original Marvel Studios series created for Disney + likeWandaVision andHawk Eye puttingAgents of SHIELD ‘s debatable cannon status by reusing the Darkhold and the Mockingbird.

But Marvel fans loved Luna’s version of Ghost Rider and begged her to return just as Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin) and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock / Daredevil) found their way back into the main Marvel Universe. .

And Luna recently shared on Twitter that he’s always ready to come back anytime, saying:

“Stay ready so you don’t have to prepare.”

However, if Marvel Studios is working on a Ghost Rider project, it could be a solo story or a Midnight Sons team with the upcoming one. Moon knightseries featuringStar warsof Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector. Gabriel Luna had previously expressed interest in returning for any project, evenDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022), saying:

You never say no. You always say it all comes down to history [] If it's a great story and it makes sense and if I still feel what I felt when I read for Jed and Moe that first day with Sarah Finn, that was a few years ago, if I still feel , it's like breathing, that's how I felt with the character before, so absolutely.

But if we are to believe the rumors that Marvel Studios is only interested in the Johnny Blaze version of the character, last played by Nicolas Cage inGhost rider(2007) andGhost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance(2011). But this time, Norman Reedus will take the mantle of the demonic entity.

While Johnny Blaze has never been seen in the MCU, actor Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson) confirmed that powers were given to Robbie by Johnny Blaze. If Norman Reedus plays Johnny Blaze, that doesn’t mean Robbie is no longer the canon of the MCU since it was never in the series that he got his powers. But fans are reluctant to see Luna go.

Johnny Blaze vs. Robbie Reyes

Johnny blaze was first introduced inSpotlight on Marvel # 5(1972), created by Gary Friedrich and Mike Ploog. He was an American motorcycle stuntman whose father Barton Blaze tragically died in a stunt. Johnny Blaze made a deal with Mephisto to spare the life of his surrogate father, Crash Simpson. And so he became related to Zarathos, the Spirit of Vengeance.

Robbie reyes was introduced inThe all new Ghost Rider # 4 (2014), created by Felipe Smith and Tradd Moore. Robbie Reyes was a young mechanic working in East Los Angeles, an area full of gangs and crime. While trying to earn money in street racing, Robbie was murdered. He worried about what would happen to his younger brother Gabe if he died, so he allowed the ghost that haunted him to possess him and turn him into Ghost Rider.

The two Ghost Riders have been relentlessly compared. However, they both have the same power to control Hellfire and Penance Stare. Although there have been sixteen versions of the character in the comics, including the one before Blaze – Carter Slade.

Some Marvel fans believe it would be a throwback to Marvel Phase Four to include more diverse characters in the MCU if they left with Johnny Blaze from now on. Robbie Reyes represents just a small handful of Latinx characters, few of whom have already taken action.

So let us know in the comments which version of Ghost Rider you would like to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.