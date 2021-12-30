Top 10 Underrated Movies of 2021 and Where to Watch Them

After guiding us through an extremely difficult year 12 months ago, the movies have started again. Because that’s what they do. In 2021, audiences slowly returned to the big screen, before deciding, almost unanimously, that this would be the fourth Marvel movie in a year also featuring six Marvel shows, which would take them out of their homes and rightfully risk getting sick. .

As difficult as things are for independent cinema, 2021 has still bridged the gap. Big films kept getting bigger and smaller films almost exclusively skipped theaters. Future generations will also identify 2021 as the year that ultimately killed the mid-budget studio image, with acclaimed films like The Last Duel and West Side Story bombardment, despite the fact that it was performed by legends at the top of their game.

To qualify for this admittedly abstract list, a film must be, according to my barometer of success, relatively underestimated. Of course, this is a metric that can change from title to title; for example, compared to Spider-Man: No Path Home, most movies fail. But Nayattu, to take just one example, did he perform as well as a dark Kerala drama broadcast direct to a streaming platform should have? Are there still enough people talking about it? Did the film have any cultural impact? These are inevitably the kinds of questions you should consider before selecting movies for a list like this.

And because of this elimination process, you won’t find the best Hindi film of the year here; Sardar oudham has been rightly appreciated for her impeccably constructed narrative and stunning performance by Vicky Kaushals. Likewise, enough people have spoken and hailed Jane Campions The Power of the Dog.

What you will find here are films that have either been completely ignored or too confrontational to reach a wider audience. Some of them are just waiting to be discovered, while others deserve a second chance just to get a point of view. Here they are, in no particular order:

The Search – Netflix

Carrie Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in a photo from The Dig. (Photo: Netflix)

Arguably showcasing a better performance by Carrie Mulligan than her Oscar-nominated turn in Promising Young Woman, The Dig was a jaw-dropping period drama made with unusual flair. Director Simon Stone injected a deep melancholy into the true story, aided by formidable score, lush visuals, and some of Ralph Fiennes’ most assertive end-of-period works.

Nayattu – Netflix

Kunchako Boban, Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George in a photo by Nayattu. (Photo: Netflix)

Propulsive and political, director Martin Parkkats’ film started out as a crime drama, but evolved into a different beast with each new act, shifting from chase thriller to survival drama, before ending in ruminating satire on the country.

Geeli Pucchi – Netflix

Konkona Sensharma in an image by Geeli Pucchi from director Neeraj Ghaywan. (Photo: Netflix)

The thoughtful and empathetic entry from director Neeraj Ghaywan was the highlight of Netflix’s otherwise mainstream anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. Presenting an imposing central performance by Konkona Sensharma, Geeli Pucchi approached important themes with a tenderness that is generally lacking in other problem-oriented dramas. But that’s the thing, as lesser filmmakers inevitably find themselves overwhelmed by noise, Ghaywan’s poetic style ensures that the focus never turns away from the vulnerable characters at the center of the story.

Madhyantar – Netflix

Rinku Rajguru in a still from Abhishek Chaubey’s Madhyantar. (Photo: Netflix)

Sandwiched between two forgettable films, Abhishek Chaubey once again brought him out of the park with his short Ankahi Kahaniya, just weeks after pulling off a similar feat in the anthology series Ray. Madhyantar was a largely silent ode to Mumbai and young love; a mind-blowing film that will be forever marred because of the company he chose to keep.

Pig – to be determined

Nicolas Cage in a Pig still. (Photo: neon)

Nic Cage is a mystery in itself, but after years of deliberately trying to alienate audiences, he has proven with the insanely gorgeous pig that he remains among the most talented stars of his generation. Looking at his low-key performance as a grieving man, you almost begin to think if his entire filmography over the past decade has been some sort of elaborate farce. It will be terribly unfair if he is not nominated for it.

Malcolm and Marie – Netflix

Zendaya and John David Washington in a photo by Malcolm & Marie. (Photo: Netflix)

Perhaps the most polarizing film on this list, Malcolm & Marie neither remembers those who fell in love with its sleek visuals and straightforward approach to modern love, nor those who dusted their pitchforks and called out director Sam Levinsons. cancelation. But every frame in the film was a testament to Levinson’s passion for filmmaking, and there’s no denying that he is among the most refreshing voices to emerge from the corporatized rubble of mainstream American cinema.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar – Amazon Prime Video

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. (Photo: Yash Raj Films)

After languishing for what appear to be years in YRF’s coffers, already-tainted filmmaker Dibakar Banerjees has been tossed into a negligible number of theaters amid the pandemic. It felt like the movie distribution version of brushing something under the rug, hoping no one would notice. But you can’t keep a gem away from the viewers who were meant to experience it. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar found her streaming audience and reminded audiences that writing Dibakar Banerjee was the dumbest thing they could do.

The Green Knight – Amazon Prime Video

Dev Patel in a photo from The Green Knight. (Photo: A24)

Much like Paul Thomas Anderson and Asghar Farhadi, it seems director David Lowery is only interested in creating classics. His vibrant period drama The Green Knight continued its unbroken streak of success, putting a millennial spin on a medieval tale and giving Dev Patel the role of his life.

The card counter – to be confirmed

Oscar Isaac in a photo by The Card Counter. (Photo: Focus Features)

No one understands loneliness as well as Paul Schrader. The Taxi Driver screenwriter delivered his best film in years with The Card Counter, a dark drama about a wounded man facing his moral responsibility in a world he doesn’t care about. It is as much an indictment of the war policies of the Americas as it is a study of the character of a man who was deeply damaged by them.

Language courses – Amazon Prime Video

Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass in a photo from Language Lessons. (Photo: Amazon Prime video)

But enough of this desperation. Language lessons are probably the most heartwarming entry on this list, and another great addition to the formidable body of work that co-writer and co-star Mark Duplass has quietly built. Even though Natalie Morales is an excellent filmmaker, it’s Duplass’s unique sensibility that shines through this story of two strangers logging onto the internet after one of them experiences a terrible personal tragedy.

It’s time for some honorable mentions now. Any of these movies, and maybe more, could easily have found a spot in the top 10 depending on how the wind blows. You could do worse than Netflix Meel Patthar, director Ivan Ayrs meditative follow-up of Soni; or that of Apple Coda, director Sian Heders’ euphoric tale about inclusion and identity. Then there is Great Indian cuisine, who like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was written off entirely by several powerful companies, before the public gave it their approval and the same companies came in for their piece of the pie. You can watch it on Prime Video. Together, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the rare bright spot in the otherwise lackluster subgenre of pandemic cinema. And then there is the mind-blowing animated film Summit of the Gods on Netflix, which will remind fans of Tintin in Tibet, both in themes and in style.