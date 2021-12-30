Entertainment
Stories and Songs Featured for Monthly Concert Series Hosted by Lee Zimmerman | Entertainment
As a child, Lee Zimmerman watched The Tonight Show and imagined himself behind host Johnny Carson’s desk, quizzing guests with questions while putting them at ease with humor.
Today, the music journalist and Daily Times columnist has turned his professional success into an opportunity to emulate the iconic late-night host, albeit on a smaller scale: he’s the host and the organizer. of Songs and Stories from The Bird and the Book, a monthly series of interviews and concerts that take place on the first Wednesday of each month.
The fact that I interview a lot of people in my regular job, most if not all of them being musicians, I feel like I have developed some kind of nice bond with them, but the purpose of this program is not not just doing a simple Q&A, Zimmerman says. It’s to start a conversation. This is how my interviews were born. I used to go in and write down a bunch of questions and put it all together, but now I find having just one or two talking points works, because from there a real conversation evolves. .
I think it’s a lot more effective and a lot more personal, and it gives a broader insight into the artists by letting them speak and express themselves without the formality of a Q&A. And of course, I always imagined myself in Johnny Carson’s seat, talking to someone, so it’s kind of like being able to be Johnny Carson at the same time.
Zimmerman and his wife, Alisa Cherry, moved to Blount County in 2015 from Miami, and as a music critic and journalist, his work has appeared in publications such as No Depression, Goldmine, Blurt, Country Standard Time, Bluegrass Location and American Songwriter, to name a few. He is also the author of a book Americana Music: Voices, Visionaries and Pioneers of an Honest Sound and a frequent advocate of artists in the East Tennessee music scene.
Next week, the first Songs and Stories of 2022 will feature two well-known names in Knoxville songwriting circles: Mic Harrison, a former member of The V-Roys and Superdrag who now plays with Mic Harrison and The High Score; and singer-songwriter Kevin Abernathy, a member of that group when he was not producing records under his own name.
We’ve generated a lot of interest and I want to make sure we cover our local people here, because I have that loyalty, Zimmerman said. And then there are other artists that I have always really loved and have followed for years who have these wonderful catalogs, but they haven’t popped up above the surface, and I’m looking forward to it. opportunity to also give them a certain visibility.
Right now, the series which is free is booked until August, and starting in April, Zimmerman said, it will likely take place twice a month. The relaxed atmosphere of The Bird and the Book, the restaurant and entertainment venue under Southland Books and Cafe on East Broadway Avenue, makes it a great place to continue both the conversation and the show, he added. .
It’s a lovely and very cozy place, but it’s also the kind of place that allows people to be who they want to be, so you don’t have to get outside, he said. . It’s a perfect environment, and it’s a real rarity to find all of these elements in one place like this.
It also lends itself to a listening room environment that allows its guests, all accomplished songwriters, to do what they do best: tell stories through song, just as they will at their own. conversations on stage with their host.
I think it will be good to have people witness these artists in a more intimate environment and listen to them tell their stories and get to know them, Zimmerman said. It’s a more immersive experience, I
Steve Wildsmith was editor and writer for The Daily Times for almost 17 years and continues to work as a freelance on current affairs and entertainment topics, local performances, and East Tennessee artists. Contact him at steve
