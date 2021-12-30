Dharmendra recalls working with the first Bollywood actress, Tun Tun; share the photo

Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra stepped back in time and shared a throwback photo remembering one of his co-actors Uma DeviKhatri, popularly known as Tun Tun. She was the first actress of Hindi cinema. Uma Devi Katri was a household name during the 60s era and people still remember her for her brilliant comedic timing.

Who is Tun Tun aka Uma Devi Khatri?

“Tun Tun” was the screen name of famous actress Uma Devi Khatri, who was the first actress of her decade. People still remember her for her iconic laughter and incredible screen presence. During his career spanning five decades, Tun Tunacte has made 200 films in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi, sharing screen space with iconic comedians like Bhagwan Dada, Agha, Sunder, Mukri, Dhumal, Johnny Walker and Keshto Mukherjee. She not only acted in movies, but also gave her voice to many songs and was an accomplished singer. She had a special sweetness in her voice even though she had no formal musical training, she sang about 45 songs continuously. She was last seen in Kasam Dhande Ki in 1990. Her name Tun Tun was coined by legendary actor Dilip Kumar. After the death of her husband, she distanced herself from cinemas. Some of his famous works include ‘Aarpaar’, ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. 55 ‘and’ Mome Ki Gudiya ‘. Tun Tun died at the age of 80 in 2004.

Tribute from Dharmendra to Uma Devi

Dharmendra took to his social media account and shared a throwback photo where he is seen sharing a preview of the film Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and sharing the post, Dharmendra became nostalgic and wrote, “TunTun Ji, was my dearest heroine. I miss such loving people .. but life goes on and on ..”. Here is Dhramendra’s message:

the Sholay The actor is one of those lucky stars who has had multiple opportunities to share screen space with the iconic actress. Fans who took to the comments section got extremely nostalgic and commented “It was a beautiful movie. Miss Tun Tun Ji”, while other users wrote “Nice post. Woh bhi kya Samay tha” , fans poured love on the post and flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

In Workfront, Dharmendra was last seen in the Dream Catcher short and will go on to appear in films like Apne 2 and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani

