Entertainment
Dharmendra recalls working with the first Bollywood actress, Tun Tun; share the photo
Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra stepped back in time and shared a throwback photo remembering one of his co-actors Uma DeviKhatri, popularly known as Tun Tun. She was the first actress of Hindi cinema. Uma Devi Katri was a household name during the 60s era and people still remember her for her brilliant comedic timing.
Who is Tun Tun aka Uma Devi Khatri?
“Tun Tun” was the screen name of famous actress Uma Devi Khatri, who was the first actress of her decade. People still remember her for her iconic laughter and incredible screen presence. During his career spanning five decades, Tun Tunacte has made 200 films in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi, sharing screen space with iconic comedians like Bhagwan Dada, Agha, Sunder, Mukri, Dhumal, Johnny Walker and Keshto Mukherjee. She not only acted in movies, but also gave her voice to many songs and was an accomplished singer. She had a special sweetness in her voice even though she had no formal musical training, she sang about 45 songs continuously. She was last seen in Kasam Dhande Ki in 1990. Her name Tun Tun was coined by legendary actor Dilip Kumar. After the death of her husband, she distanced herself from cinemas. Some of his famous works include ‘Aarpaar’, ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. 55 ‘and’ Mome Ki Gudiya ‘. Tun Tun died at the age of 80 in 2004.
Tribute from Dharmendra to Uma Devi
Dharmendra took to his social media account and shared a throwback photo where he is seen sharing a preview of the film Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and sharing the post, Dharmendra became nostalgic and wrote, “TunTun Ji, was my dearest heroine. I miss such loving people .. but life goes on and on ..”. Here is Dhramendra’s message:
the Sholay The actor is one of those lucky stars who has had multiple opportunities to share screen space with the iconic actress. Fans who took to the comments section got extremely nostalgic and commented “It was a beautiful movie. Miss Tun Tun Ji”, while other users wrote “Nice post. Woh bhi kya Samay tha” , fans poured love on the post and flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.
In Workfront, Dharmendra was last seen in the Dream Catcher short and will go on to appear in films like Apne 2 and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani
IMAGE: TWITTER @ aapkadharam
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/dharmendra-remembers-working-with-bollywoods-1st-female-comedian-tun-tun-shares-pic-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]