Hollywood | Culture & Leisure





Twilights Edward Cullen makes Batman and Harry Potter search for the lost city. The Batman is planned as a trilogy starring Robert Pattinson as Cape Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Cat Woman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as of the Crime Lord Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell in that of the Penquin and Andy Serkis in that of the crime. Batman’s butler, Alfred. All have signed up for the whole trilogy. Daniel Radcliffe joins Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt in the search for The Lost City, scheduled for March 25. Channing a Dog, with Bill Burr dropping out on Feb.18. Meanwhile, director Steven Soderbergh is prepping Magic Mikes Last Dance, of course starring Channing Tatum, who steered the first two Magic Mikes to a combined $ 300 million box office. Tatum and Jenna Dewan divorced in November 2019. He dated singer Jessie J (2018-20) and is currently dating Zoe Kravitz (41, 32). Still, Mad Mike is dating Cat Woman… it looks like a movie in the making. The always busy Rob Lowe, last in Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild (2019), starring Kristin Davis, returns for season 3 of the Fox television series 9-1-1: Lone Star (in which he stars and produces at the executive), premiering Thursday, January 6. He’s next in Dog Gone, again for Netflix. Add to that his recent Dec. 4 foray into stand-up when he took the stage at Morongo Casino near Palm Springs to tell stories I only tell my friends. Lowe says the show was inspired by the success of his two New York Times hit memoirs, Stories I Only Tell My Friends and Love Life, conceived as a behind-the-curtain glimpse of Hollywood stardom, fatherhood, marriage and a life lived. at the cutting edge of culture for four decades. He delivered witty fun and one-of-a-kind ideas spanning an iconic career. Fans have come from afar and ate it. Looks like a TV special has been born. Home Alone fans had the rare opportunity to bid on an Airbnb offer to rent the famous McCallister family home in Winnetka, Ill. For just one night. That night was hosted by Devin Ratray (who played Kevin Buzz’s brother in the movies), who said: Our thoughts were older and wiser now, but were never too old for vacation travel. So, while the families were on vacation, we thought a team of criminals might let their 8 year old kids run free in my childhood home on December 12th. The money raised will benefit La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago. The house was last sold in 2012 for $ 1.6 million. Which begs the question … how much can you mess around in Illinois in one night? (c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

