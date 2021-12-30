I was branded as a serious actor too early in my career and struggled to shake off that mantle-Entertainment News, Firstpost

“It was too heavy to lug around but despite my best efforts, I never had the chance to star in as many comedies as I would have liked. But maybe that was also a blessing in disguise given the kind of comedy we do in Mumbai, ”says Naseeruddin Shah.

Naseeruddin Shah tells us about the rediscovery of his funny bones in the new web seriesKaun Banegi Shikharwati and life in a pandemic. Excerpts from the interview:

Good to see you having fun at Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Are you not tired of being presented as a brooding soul, tired of the world and burdened with an existential burden?

Oh my God, you can say it again! I was branded as a serious actor too early in my career and struggled to get rid of that coat, it was too heavy to lug around but despite my best efforts, I never got a chance to play in as many comedies as I would have liked to. But maybe that was also a blessing in disguise given the kind of comedy we do in Mumbai.

We haven’t seen much of your impeccable comedic timing since Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. Why do you think dramatic performances are taken more seriously in our country? Do you agree that comedy is much harder to do?

Comedy is way harder than serious stuff, in fact I always tell my students that the easiest thing to ask an actor is to cry – and all actors LOVE to cry! – but even some experienced and excellent actors have a hard time laughing – watch Sanjeev Kumar InShatranj ke Khiladi, for example – when they act, and that’s because they don’t understand the mechanics of laughter: what happens to breathing and so on when we laugh. Crying is easy because the actor can just remember a past incident, however, the context can be disconnected, and tears begin to flow. Serious actors are held in the highest regard because they are… well… serious! Mehmood sahab, in my opinion, was one of the most gifted actors Hindi cinema has ever had, but he is only remembered as a comedian.

You have lovely ladies for society at Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Did you enjoy working with the diverse cast which includes the very talented Lara Dutta and Rahuvir Yadav?

Lara was a delightful surprise as I had never seen her work, but she has a WOW personality and of course, she is a great viewer and a wonderful actress. Soha has an innate sweetness that I guess masks a fiery temper, although I haven’t seen any evidence of it! Kritika, with a sunny smile, has something in her eyes that makes you look twice at her, she is terribly confident and I think she could play an introvert as well as she did this role. And Anya exudes a sort of mystery and innocence (although I hope she doesn’t start to take herself too seriously and milk those qualities). All of these girls were wonderful and loving and caring and genuine about their jobs and I would happily work with either of them again. Raghuvir Yadav, I’ve been a fan for forty years now since I saw him on stage in Delhi and couldn’t recognize him the next time I saw him. His performance inMassey Sahab, I consider one of the best in Hindi cinema.

Sir, at this point in your career, what are you looking for in your roles, and what makes you say yes to an offer?

As always, though the project promises to be fun. And it could be fun for a number of reasons.

The OTT platform is not new to you. You’ve done Bandish Bandits before where you played a classical musician. How did this experience compare to Shikharwati?

ForBandish, I had to work on vocals and luckily I had plenty of time. InShikharwatiI winged it! Both were equally enjoyable.

As the film industry takes a hit from Covid, do you think OTT is the way forward for the Indian entertainment industry?

The OTT is the future and the days of movie theaters are numbered, I have always felt it. It’s a sad fact, but one feels an equal sadness when one sees yet another beautiful chalet in Bandra being demolished to be replaced by a faceless skyscraper. This can certainly be a way forward for our cinema in terms of content and presentation – until of course the big bosses step in and put restrictions that only chauvinistic films are to be shown and that’s a real possibility. , you know it. The good thing about the OTT is that so many brilliant filmmakers, talented technicians and wonderful actors who would have struggled to fit into mainstream Bombay cinema were not only able to show their work in the roles they deserve, but turned out to be brilliant.

Sir, how has 2021 treated you? Were you happy with what he had to offer? What were the sensitive points of the year for you?

The first lockdown didn’t affect me much, I spent time at home, learned to cook a few basics, helped clean the house, and read a lot that I had planned to read for ages. My wife Ratna and I have also done several story readings online. Akash Khurana, Benjamin Gilani and I even performed Act 1 ofWaiting for Godotwith the four of us in our own homes! I didn’t miss the camera at all, but I had a craving for the theater and sure enough got to work as soon as the lockout eased. We also shotShikharwatifairly quickly in the first de-containment. The second lockdown hit everyone more than the first I think and I often found myself at a loss. But since then I have been busy as a bee. I made an appearance in Shakun Batra’s new film, four wonderful short films with directors like Vishal Bhardwaj and Vinay Shukla, and two by newcomers and right now I’m on a long program for the ZEE5 TAJ series. . I also have a role in Dibakar Bannerjee’s next Tees.

Does the growing climate of intolerance in our country continue to bother you? What do you think is the exit?

‘Intolerance’ has become a bad word like ‘secular’ so I won’t use it but what is going on all around can only bother any sensitive person. Of what I think is the solution we could talk about until the cows come home and we wouldn’t have found it. It’s a shame that even an exchange of ideas about beliefs is no longer possible without arousing hostility. However, I refuse to lose hope because time travels in cycles and sooner or later everyone will realize that living in chains is not what they want and that hatred cannot be a way of life. It may take a long time given the extent of the poison’s spread, but I’m sure it will happen.

Finally, Sir, what is this role that you always want to play?

The next.

Subhash K Jha is a journalist based in Patna. He’s been writing about Bollywood long enough to know the industry inside and out.