Entertainment
OUT WITH THE OLD: Area restaurants, clubs and bars prepare to welcome 2022 in style | Entertainment
See you soon, 2021: don’t let the door knock on your hindquarters on your way out.
If sending the last 12 months in style is your thing, then Friday night offers plenty of opportunities to do so. It’s already a big night out in the neighborhood bars, nightclubs and event spaces, but add the fact that it’s New Years Eve … as well as the end of a year that has been, let’s say, tough in many ways .. And all of the matching East Tennessee shindigs designed to host 2022 in style are going to be good times, indeed.
Here is an overview of New Years activities in the area for your consideration.
Blount County
Brackins Blues Club, 112 E. Broadway Ave., downtown Maryville: Longtime NYE maestro Doug Harris and his band will take the stage at 9 p.m. to help the club ring in 2022; there is no blanket, and standard New Years Eve party favors will be on hand.
Elevator enclosure, 328 Gill St., Alcoa: There is no coverage, and a DJ will spin crowd favorites from 9 p.m.
Diamondjack Wine Bar, 298 Highland Ave., Maryville: Owners are planning a special four-course tasting menu from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and interested guests can book through the Resy app at a time of their choosing. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.
By T Pub, 218 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: There is no cover, but the karaoke will be buzzing, freebies will be given out, special food and drinks will be available, and guests will be treated to a champagne toast at midnight .
Roll Arena Party Zone, 2801 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: owners will have music and skates for rent ($ 2 for regular skates, $ 3 for speed skates) but even better, the doors will stay open late at night, you can so skate in 2021 and ride until 2022, at least until 2 a.m. Admission is $ 15.
Shooters’ sports bar, 4514 Airport Highway, Louisville: There is no cover, and the Alcoa Highway waterhole will offer free food, a midnight toast, karaoke, and a darts tournament for interested participants.
Skyway on Broadway Social, 101 E. Broadway Ave., in downtown Maryville: Looking for upscale and sleek, classy and chic? Hosts Brian and Rhonda Clay are hosting the ‘Ultimate New Years Eve Experience’ starting at 8:30 PM and includes a cash bar, free heavy appetizers, live band, two deejays, one account. New Year’s countdown and a ball drop, free champagne and free party favors. General admission is $ 85; a table for two costs $ 170. For more information or to reserve a place, visit www.nyeskyview.com.
Two doors down, 118 E. Broadway Ave., downtown Maryville: Longtime local rockers Middle Finger will end 2021, and the $ 10 blanket gives attendees freebies and champagne at midnight.
The walnut kitchen, 606 High St., Maryville: Already one of Maryville’s fine dining establishments, The Walnut Kitchen takes it up a notch Friday for a “Caymus Vinyards multi-course wine dinner including cocktail and appetizers,” as well as live music by the Jazz Pioneers Duo. For more information, including prices and reservations, visit www.thewal nutkitchen.com.
Bar and grill by the water, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville: The Hillbilly Jedi group will be in the house, and owners will have a smoked prime rib special, half-price appetizers from 9 p.m. to midnight, drink specials, freebies, and a champagne toast when the clock strikes 12 There is no cover charge.
Outside of Blount
Prime West Knoxville, 1932 Falling Waters Road: If you want to jump into the year-end celebrations and stay close to home on the last night of the year, the night out at Prime West Knoxville is right for you. A cover charge of $ 10 gets you access to the party which starts at 6 p.m. today (December 30) and includes a dance performance by the Royal You Ensemble and live music by the J-25 Quartet, as well as celebratory drinks and appetizers. Dinner options and food trucks will also be offered.
The muse, 516 N. Beaman St., Knoxville: Looking for something family-friendly that commemorates the occasion but doesn’t keep the kids awake until midnight? Say no more. The Muse, East Knoxville’s children’s science museum, features a photo booth, lunch, crafts and kids’ activities, and a ball game – at noon on December 31. Tickets are $ 25 for non-members; email info @ themuseknox
Skatetown, 5713 N. Broadway, Knoxville: Another fun, family-friendly New Years Eve option: skate the night away, 7:30 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, at the Knoxvilles Rolling Arena. It’s only $ 40 per person, and that includes skate rental; for more information call 865-688-1981.
The solar sphere, 963 Worlds Fair Park Drive, downtown Knoxville: the City of Knoxville will start its countdown to 2022 from 9 p.m. on the lawn of Worlds Fair Park Performance, with food trucks, free activities, a DJ to kick off the night and a performance by the Mike Snodgrass Band at 10pm. The festivities will include a small fireworks display and a drop of the Sunsphere ball at midnight, and participation is free.
The Island, 131 The Island Drive, Pigeon Forge: The Island, a shopping and dining destination with plenty of entertainment right next to The Parkway, is always a place to go to have a good time … and it still is truer on New Years Eve, the biggest event of the year for The Island. It’s free, kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. and continues until midnight, when a dazzling island show fountain and midnight fireworks production will host 2022 with a bang.
Gatlinburg City Center: Since 1987, Gatlinburg’s annual New Years Eve Ballroom and Fireworks Show has ushered in the old year and welcomed the new, and this year will be no different. It’s a free, family-friendly celebration billed as one of the biggest organized New Years events in the country, and things start with the performances of former American Idol contestant Brady Turner and the Bon Jovi tribute band. Slippery When Wet. At midnight, fireworks will be fired from the top of the 400-foot-high Space Needle.
Pour Taproom, 207 W. Jackson Ave., Knoxvilles Old City: Studio 54 at Pour aims to recreate the iconic ’70s club that was a landmark of New York nightlife, and the party starts at 9pm on Fridays. Tickets are $ 30 in advance and $ 35 at the door and include entry to DJ-hosted dance party, live performances by drag and aerial artists, hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening and a champagne toast at midnight.
Hi-Wire Brewing, 909 Sevier Ave., South Knoxville: Maryville DJ Captain Ed will be spinning all soul, disco, house, world beats, electro swing and electronica vinyl sets from 8 p.m., with three 30-hour drag shows. minutes to 10 a.m. pm, 23 pm and shortly after the prom falls at midnight. Admission is $ 5 in advance and $ 10 at the door.
Volunteer Princess, Boarding at 956 Volunteer Landing in downtown Knoxville: Looking for something upscale and on the water? The luxury yacht Volunteer Princess will depart Friday at 9:30 p.m. on a three-hour cruise along the Tennessee River. The $ 95.95 ticket entitles you to a four-course meal, sparkling wine on boarding and midnight, DJ entertainment, and freebies. For more information visit www.volunteerprincess.com.
Steve Wildsmith was editor and writer for The Daily Times for almost 17 years and continues to work as a freelance on current affairs and entertainment topics, local performances, and East Tennessee artists. Contact him at steve
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailytimes.com/entertainment/out-with-the-old-area-restaurants-clubs-and-bars-prepare-to-welcome-2022-in-style/article_302d752c-bf6a-5fe1-935b-1e78c6ce3556.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]