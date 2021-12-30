Thief steals Frenchie, drags owner with car in Hollywood Hills





LOS ANGELES, CA Police on Wednesday released a description of a suspect who stole a French Bulldog in a violent attack in the hills above West Hollywood.

Luca, a tanned 8-year-old French Bulldog, needs daily medication, has a special diet and is missing a toe, owner Robert Marinelli said. “I’m just completely clueless,” Marinelli told ABC7. “Someone just tore my heart out.”

Marinelli and Luca were out for a morning walk around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of North Wetherly Drive and Shoreham Drive north of Sunset Boulevard when Marinelli was punched in the back of the head by a man who got out of a sedan black parked. and grabbed Luca. Marinelli attempted to rescue Luca and was dragged by the car as the suspect fled, resulting in injuries to his back and legs. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

“I had a big bump on my head that I had to have a scan for and more abrasions on my arms and legs,” the dog’s owner told CBS2. The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the incident as a case of assault and theft, the station reported.

Police described the suspect who grabbed Luca as a black male in his twenties, standing around 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing black clothes with a red waistcoat. A second suspect who was inside the parked sedan was only described as a female.

Thieves are increasingly targeting owners of the expensive French Bulldogs, including a high-profile case in February in which two of pop icon and actress Lady Gaga’s dogs were stolen from her dog walker under the threat of a weapon. While Marinelli loves Luca, the dog’s health issues mean it’s “not like (he’s a) Westminster French Bulldog,” the owner said, referring to one of the most recognized dog shows. in the world. Anyone with information on Luca’s fate has been asked to call Wes at 646-499-0863, or Robert at 646-207-4829. Luca’s owner offers a reward of $ 10,000 for the safe return of the dog. “It all sounds so weird, it’s like surreal,” Marinelli told CBS2. “But (the suspect) was definitely there waiting for me. “Please make the dog safe,” he pleaded with the thief.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/hollywood/robber-steals-frenchie-drags-owner-car-hollywood-hills The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos