Fireworks for the New Year | News, Sports, Jobs

The New Year will come with a bang for some locals. Fireworks sales started this week in Minot.

Residents have at least two options for finding fireworks to shoot this weekend. N83 Fireworks will be open from noon to 7 pm until Friday at 3415 N. Broadway. Memory Fireworks will be open until Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at 4544 N. Broadway.

The recent snowstorm delayed the opening of stores, but they are now taking customers.

“We have more and more people trying it” said Dave Reuter of Memory Fireworks. “Every year there is more interest, but it all depends a lot on the weather. “

While people try out the New Year’s fireworks, they tend to come back every year because they enjoy it so much, he added.

“Everything is brighter and noisier in winter” he said. The lower winter humidity is part of the reason, scientists say.

People can launch their fireworks until January 1. Fireworks are prohibited within the city limits of Minot.

Burlington allows fireworks within city limits, but only between 8 a.m. on Friday on New Years Day, until half an hour after midnight, or 12:30 a.m. on New Years Day.

Kenmare only allows fireworks during the three hours between 10 p.m. on New Years Eve and 1 a.m. on New Years Day.

Prohibited towns include Berthold, Sawyer, Surrey, and Velva, but other communities may have restrictions as well, so people should check with their municipal offices.





