Actor Ayush Mehra on role of Bollywood agent – News

Call my agent: Bollywood is currently streaming on Netflix.

Photos: Supplied

By Husain Rizvi Posted: Thu Dec 30 2021, 12:08

Long before Ayush Mehra charmed critics with her Netflix performance Call my agent: BollywoodHe was an idol, in fact, still is, with his rom-com skits on social media platforms.

Mehra, a Mumbai-born actor, has appeared as a suave academic figure in several web shows. Her last performance as Mehershad in the Indian adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning French show, Call my agent: Bollywood, got him off to a good start.

Directed by Shaad Ali, famous for films like Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli and OK Jaanu, call my agent: Bollywood focuses on the ups and downs of four casting agents in a race to stay relevant in a fast-paced industry. It stars veteran actors Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan, and Aahana Kumra of Lipstick under my burka alongside Mehra.

Working with the cast

And, Mehra was delighted to play alongside Kapoor, one of the many wishes he has granted as a huge Rajat Kapoor fan.

It was surreal. In my first scene with Rajat sir, I helped him with his first line and that’s how we became friends, Mehra recalls in a conversation with City timetables. To tour with him has always been a dream because he has been a wonderful performer. They are all great actors, it was so easy and enjoyable to work with them.

Call my agent: Bollywood marks Mehras’ debut on Netflix. It was perfect for Mehra whose role of Mehershad garnered much praise. He feels good. I couldn’t have asked for a better start. To be loved in your first draft is something you can only hope for, and I have so much love and appreciation for my role that I’m really happy, he said.

Mehra is well acquainted with her character Mehershad, a caring and loving agent as opposed to Amal, played by Kumra. Before Mehra joined an agency, he was her own agent who negotiated and managed her schedule. This is why he feels that the role of Mehershad was intended for him.

I used to manage myself. I was very good at it. And soon I found myself negotiating for my friends and getting them good budgets, Mehra said. Getting this part made me feel like I had always been trained for it.

However, Mehra did not watch the original French show before auditioning for the role. I didn’t want to try to ape the original character, instead, I wanted to create my own, said Mehra, who auditioned for the role on Zoom. Right after, Mehra decided to watch the series and was eager to be a part of the Bollywood adaptation.

Of course, leveling the benchmark set by the French version was a huge deal for the cast but Mehra didn’t lose focus, which was to make the most of whatever was given to her as an actor. It never occurred to us that we were under pressure. Because, you know, as actors, we just have to do what we’re asked to do. We’re supposed to play our characters the best way and the rest is not up to us, Mehra said.

The emergence of the OTT era

In a world hit by a pandemic, Mehra believes that the emergence of the OTT era was essential. The OTT era is full of many opportunities. It has helped people like me build careers, and that’s what I’m really grateful for, Mehra added, saying OTT platforms should continue to grow and become the biggest industry.

Mehra visited Dubai for the first time earlier this year; from touring the Dubai Autodrome to driving jet skis, Mehra had a great time. A reducer, he hopes to return one day to try out the driving experience in Formula 1.

[email protected]