Entertainment
Actor Ayush Mehra on role of Bollywood agent – News
Call my agent: Bollywood is currently streaming on Netflix.
Photos: Supplied
Long before Ayush Mehra charmed critics with her Netflix performance Call my agent: BollywoodHe was an idol, in fact, still is, with his rom-com skits on social media platforms.
Mehra, a Mumbai-born actor, has appeared as a suave academic figure in several web shows. Her last performance as Mehershad in the Indian adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning French show, Call my agent: Bollywood, got him off to a good start.
Directed by Shaad Ali, famous for films like Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli and OK Jaanu, call my agent: Bollywood focuses on the ups and downs of four casting agents in a race to stay relevant in a fast-paced industry. It stars veteran actors Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan, and Aahana Kumra of Lipstick under my burka alongside Mehra.
Working with the cast
And, Mehra was delighted to play alongside Kapoor, one of the many wishes he has granted as a huge Rajat Kapoor fan.
It was surreal. In my first scene with Rajat sir, I helped him with his first line and that’s how we became friends, Mehra recalls in a conversation with City timetables. To tour with him has always been a dream because he has been a wonderful performer. They are all great actors, it was so easy and enjoyable to work with them.
Call my agent: Bollywood marks Mehras’ debut on Netflix. It was perfect for Mehra whose role of Mehershad garnered much praise. He feels good. I couldn’t have asked for a better start. To be loved in your first draft is something you can only hope for, and I have so much love and appreciation for my role that I’m really happy, he said.
Mehra is well acquainted with her character Mehershad, a caring and loving agent as opposed to Amal, played by Kumra. Before Mehra joined an agency, he was her own agent who negotiated and managed her schedule. This is why he feels that the role of Mehershad was intended for him.
I used to manage myself. I was very good at it. And soon I found myself negotiating for my friends and getting them good budgets, Mehra said. Getting this part made me feel like I had always been trained for it.
However, Mehra did not watch the original French show before auditioning for the role. I didn’t want to try to ape the original character, instead, I wanted to create my own, said Mehra, who auditioned for the role on Zoom. Right after, Mehra decided to watch the series and was eager to be a part of the Bollywood adaptation.
Of course, leveling the benchmark set by the French version was a huge deal for the cast but Mehra didn’t lose focus, which was to make the most of whatever was given to her as an actor. It never occurred to us that we were under pressure. Because, you know, as actors, we just have to do what we’re asked to do. We’re supposed to play our characters the best way and the rest is not up to us, Mehra said.
The emergence of the OTT era
In a world hit by a pandemic, Mehra believes that the emergence of the OTT era was essential. The OTT era is full of many opportunities. It has helped people like me build careers, and that’s what I’m really grateful for, Mehra added, saying OTT platforms should continue to grow and become the biggest industry.
Mehra visited Dubai for the first time earlier this year; from touring the Dubai Autodrome to driving jet skis, Mehra had a great time. A reducer, he hopes to return one day to try out the driving experience in Formula 1.
Sources
2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/ott/actor-ayush-mehra-on-playing-a-bollywood-agent
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]