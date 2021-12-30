Hollywood celebrities who got ripped off by family and friends

While you should trust family and friends before anyone else, it might not always be wise to do so.

When you are a loaded Hollywood celebrity, you are quite sensitive to people who don’t have very good intentions, including family and friends. These days, crooks are getting more and more sophisticated in their attempts to get someone’s money and personal information. It is better to be careful at all times, be vigilant and protect yourself crooks. No matter how many good people are around you when you have money, the bad people will eventually come into your circle.

There is always this danger of getting ripped off, especially by those you trust a lot. If you have millions of dollars in cash, you are pretty much prone to crooks, scammers, and scammers. Getting ripped off is one thing, but getting ripped off by your own family is another. The celebrities listed below are duped and scammed by their own families.

ten Anne Hathaway

Golden Globe Award winner Anne Hathaway was once ripped off by one of the people she loved very much, her then-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri. The American actress was ripped off by his ex-partner in 2008. According to reports, Follieri pleaded guilty to ripping off the actress for at least $ 2.4 million. Said amount was taken directly from the Hollywood actress’ bank account.

9 Kiefer Sutherland

The actor who played Agent Jack Bauer in the phenomenal series 24 was among the many victims of fraudster Michael Wayne Carr. Carr was known to be a steer promoter and livestock manager. He has previously been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from investors. Although Sutherland never met Carr in his life, he was invited to invest by a dear friend he met while working on a movie in which he plays a roped cowboy. He lost around $ 900,000 in the Ponzi scheme, which happened in 2006.





8 Prick

Famous musician and actor Sting got ripped off by his trusted financial advisor. It was reported that his financial advisor had stolen millions from him. According to reports, it was scammed a total of $ 9.4 million by Keith Moore, his trusted financial advisor. The musician was totally oblivious to Moore’s fraudulent activity, which had been cheating him for years.





seven Gerard butler

Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler was ripped off by people he considered friends. In 2021, he claimed he was scammed for around $ 10 million by the producers of the movie Olympus Has Fallen, where he starred in 2013. The said film grossed around $ 170 million, but Butler said he had not received any proceeds from the process. He has already filed a complaint because the producers refused to pay him a dime.





6 Courtney love

Famous musician and Kurt Cobain’s wife Courtney Love was also scammed by a trusted friend when she was swindled of her rightful heritage. When her husband Kurt Cobain passed away in 1994, Love was supposed to inherit his estate since she was the wife of the leader of Nirvana. Considering that Nirvana was one of the greatest bands in their reign, Love also inherited the publishing rights to Nirvana’s music. However, their trusted financial managers had defrauded the inheritance and defrauded Love. An estimated $ 30 million in cash was looted by scammers along with a $ 500 million real estate heirloom.





5 Rihanna

Famous artist Rihanna got ripped off by her trusted accountants, who scammed millions of her. The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer has amassed her millions of networks by working her ass; unfortunately for her, she trusted the wrong people. His accountants allegedly raised him millions thanks to a financial scam. The incident that happened in 2014 turned Rihanna’s financial situation into financial ruin. The singer’s total ripoff was around $ 9 million.





4 Danish cook

Popular comedian Dane Cook got ripped off by his own brother for $ 12 million. Cook’s half-brother and sister-in-law scammed him for years and were not discovered until 2010. Darryl McCauley and his wife, Erika, were secretly transferring money from Cook’s account to their own. account. McCauley won his brother’s trust and stole millions of dollars for his own profit. McCauley was hired as Cook’s financial advisor; he didn’t know he wasn’t up to anything good.









3 Wesley snipes

The Blade star has been ripped off by his trusted financial advisers. The actor was fucked by people he trusted when they failed to file his tax return, which ultimately gave the actor three years in prison and a fine of $ 23.5 million payable to the IRS. The actor maintains that it was not his fault and his advisers scammed him. He claims his CFOs told him he could legally avoid paying taxes. It was pay taxes religiously until 2000, which is probably the year he meets his advisers.





2 Sylvester stallone

The action star treated her Hollywood financial advisor Kenneth Starr like family; unfortunately for him, he thinks they defrauded him. Sylvester Stallone may look harsh onscreen, but he’s been duped more than once. He was scammed by Starr for around $ 10 million, according to VanityFair reports. Starr was deliberately giving him bad financial advice, which caused him to lose money. Eventually, Starr was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison when it was proven that he had indeed ripped off Stallone.





1 Nicolas cage

Iconic actor Nicolas Cage was ripped off by his own manager. The Oscar winner Cage is well known for some of his financial woes, but he maintains that his former business manager, Samuel Levin, was the one to blame for all of his financial woes. He is said to have defrauded Cage Million over the years. Cage believes Levin scammed him a total of $ 20 million, the amount he was claiming in compensation.

