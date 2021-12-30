Daniel Craig, Salma Hayek, and others who earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





With over 2,700 celebrity stars, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the popular achievements that various artists look forward to. The Hollywood Walk of Fame features some of the prominent actors, musicians, directors, producers and many more. From James Bond fame Daniel Craig toOnce upon a time in mexico actor Salma Hayek, many celebrities this year received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Actors who received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021 Daniel craig Daniel Craig received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 6, 2021 ahead of the release of James Bond: No time to die. He was the 2704th artist to receive the star and he was placed right next to fellow James Bond actor Roger Moore. Salma hayek One of Mexico’s most popular artists, Salma Hayek, is also among those receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. She received the 2709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the TCL Chinese Theater. The actor is best known for his performances in films such as Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Dogma, Wild Wild West, After sunset, among others. She was last seen in Eternals. Missy Elliott On November 8, 2021, famous singer Missy Elliott received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is best known for some of her iconic songs namely Lose Control, We Run This, Shake Your Pom Pom, Teary-Eyed, Get Ur Freak On, Work It, Hot Boyz, I’m Better and many more. Ruth E. carter Ruth E. Carter is one of the prolific film and television costume designers who won a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. She has worked in the industry for over 30 years and has won several awards and honors for her skills. She even became the first African American to win an Academy Award for best costume design. Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal are two of the popular American artists to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They received the honor during the Covid-19 pandemic in a virtual ceremony. They both worked together on a few iconic projects in their careers. Marla gibbs She is among the stellar American artists to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. She is also one of the artists who have been nominated five times for the prestigious Emmy Awards. Terry crews Terry Crews, best known for his superb performancein Brooklyn nine-nine received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his birthday. Some of his other memorable performances includeDeadpool 2, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Family Feud, America’s Got Talent and more. Don McLean American singer and songwriter Don McLean, best known for his compositions such as Wonderful Baby, Since I Don’t Have You, Vincent and others, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. Kathie lee gifford Kathie Lee Gifford received the 2695th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. She is one of the famous TV presenters and is the recipient of 11 Daytime Emmynominations. Image: Instagram / @ hwdwalkoffame

