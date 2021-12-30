Entertainment
Alton Mason is about to break Hollywood
This story originally appeared in i-Ds Out Of The Blue publish, no. 366, Winter 2021. Special thanks to Tiffany & Co. Order your copy here.
Alton Mason made history once. He’s ready to start over. Divinity of today’s catwalks, endowed with the irremovable title of being the first black model to parade for Chanel; a prolific musician with complete recordings underway; an actor with a role in an upcoming upcoming blockbuster. Many of those who have cut their teeth in the fashion world profess a desire to do it all. But only a few included Altons seem able to do them all well. He calls himself a student with several hyphens: there are so many sides to me, he says, and there is still so much to learn.
CALVIN KLEIN cardigan. Earring with diamonds in platinum and High Jewelry necklace in platinum with diamonds TIFFANY & CO.
The job of a model is simple: slip into several skins, often several times a day, wearing the auras and outfits of a brand. But there are, in the haze of the industry, puzzles so strong that a billion dollar brand feels more powerful and whole in their presence. Alton is undeniably his most important right now.
Chanel’s concert deservedly gets the most sparkle, but his presence on the varied catwalks of Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy (and many others) is testament to the universal allure of this man raised in Arizona. There is a look he gives, which dates back to his first agency portfolio photos, which suggests gentle determination. The possibility that power is not a grandiose, overwhelming achievement, but something slowly, carefully cultivated. It’s like he knew from the start that this was how things were going to turn out. In the past, he has told other interviewers that he is on a journey to find inner peace. Today that trip is magnificent, he says, suggesting that it is still on-going. It’s like I’m in a cocoon, unlearning, relearning and surrendering to who I am.
After nearly seven years in the business, Alton insists the fashion world is still remarkable for him, showing little sign of weariness in the face of the seemingly endless oars of shows and campaigning. Every day he finds himself on set with so many designers, photographers, stylists and creative teams that I have never worked with before. It’s these new faces that keep him coming back. What is most remarkable is the love I receive from new faces and future leaders of this world, he enthuses. It makes my heart smile when they tell me how I influence them and inspire them because they inspire me too. Many of them sacrifice so much and intentionally create change for their families and communities, just like me. This is what I like, this is what is really remarkable; evolution.
I have so many things that I want to achieve: mainly peace, happiness and true love.
His fashion world may still be evolving, but there are paths Alton takes in tandem with him. In 2020, he flew to Australia to tick another facet of his creative endeavors off his to-do list, making his film debut. He will soon play Little Richard in the highly anticipated Elvis Presley biopic alongside Tom Hanks and Austin Butler. Arriving next summer, it is the last directorial effort of Baz Luhrmann, of Gatsby the magnificent and Romeo + Juliet notoriety. (Alton calls them two of my favorite movies). Baz is known to be a master storyteller, frequently combining creative elements Alton is drawn to in dazzling projects: song, dance and humor. He is discreet about the project for the moment. Anything he can say? It was so surreal for me to work with Baz, and I still can’t say how much this experience has changed my life.
Alton wears CALVIN KLEIN waistcoat. TOM FORD pants. Earrings with diamonds in platinum, High Jewelry necklace in platinum with diamonds, ring in platinum with a diamond over eight carats and diamonds, Schlumberger Stitches bracelet and ring with diamonds in platinum and 18k gold, Cooper bracelet with diamonds in platinum and 18k Gold and Sixteen Stone Ring with Platinum Diamonds TIFFANY & CO.
Making music also brings him joy at the moment. His first release, a slow-burning R&B track titled Give me give me scored a coming-of-age short film Rise into the light in which he also starred and which served a larger purpose as a fundraising project for families in Lagos in need during the coronavirus crisis.
Philanthropy filters through most things for him now. As an African American boy, school and the media instilled so much fear in us about the continent, and that was largely a lie. I discovered it when I went to Nigeria and Ghana. Now its goal is to expand the culture; to enlighten the world on the brilliance of Africa. I am destined to expand and create more life there, through fashion, music, film and technology.
I have so much that I want to accomplish, adds Alton Mason. Peace, happiness, and true love are just a few of them. His future, he says simply, will be like water. By that, perhaps he means fluid; constantly evolving; unpredictable. Alton Masons’ past, it seems, set a precedent that will stretch into the inevitably brilliant decades to come.
Credits
With thanks to Tiffany & Co.
Photography Mario Sorrenti
Fashion Alastair McKimm
Bob Hair Recine
Kanako Takase make-up at Streeters with Addiction Beauty
Photography assistance Kotaro Kawashima and Javier Villegas
Digital operator Chad Meyer
Fashion Aid Madison Matusich, Milton Dixon III and Casey Conrad
Tailor Joël Gomez
Kazuhide Katahira hair aid
Kuma makeup aid
Production Katie Fash, Layla Nmjanski and Steve Sutton
Production assistance William Cipos
Casting director Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCASTING
All jewelry (worn everywhere) Tiffany & Co.
