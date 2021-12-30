Trans Hollywood star and Vogue model April Ashley has lived an amazing life on her own initiative / LGBTQ Nation





April Ashley Photo: YouTube screenshot

April Ashley, a transgender woman who was said to have been one of the first British women to undergo gender confirmation surgery and also the first known trans woman to appear in Vogue magazine, recently passed away. She was 86 years old. Born in 1935 into a working-class family in Liverpool, she enlisted in the merchant navy when she was a teenager. She then spent time in a psychiatric unit after numerous suicide attempts. Related: Former Senate Majority Leader and Powerful LGBTQ Ally Harry Reid Dies Aged 82 At 20, she moved to London and then to Paris where she performed at the queer and drag nightclub Le Carrousel. There, she gradually saved money to possibly undergo gender confirmation surgery in Casablanca, Morocco. She chose the first name, April, because it was her birth month. She chose her last name, Ashley, after Ashley Wilkes, an anti-war and pro-abolition character in the book and film Gone with the Wind whose life changes dramatically after the American Civil War. Upon her return to England, she received government identity documents like a driver’s license and passport which identified her as a woman. She later appeared in Vogue magazine and in films such as Road to Hong Kong.. In this film, she appeared alongside big names like Bob Hope, Bing Crosby and Joan Collins. However, in 1961, at the age of 26, the British tabloid Sunday People denounced her as transgender, thus ending her career. Nonetheless, two years later, she married an aristocrat named Arthur Cameron Corbett. When they divorced in 1970, the judge declared their marriage invalid because Britain had no legal mechanism to officially change a person’s gender at the time. A TV interview at the time had asked her about the divorce. The judge came out very strongly against me, she said, explaining the judges’ position that she was biologically male but socially female. It kind of leaves you in limbo because I don’t know where I am so far, she said. In 1975, she had a heart attack. She then moved to San Diego in the United States where she lived with her cat named Lily Ashley John Wayne Bobbitt Tonya Harding. The name referred to a man who had his penis cut by his abused wife and an Olympic skater who paid someone to injure his athletic rival. Ashley did not return to Britain until 2005, when the passage of the Gender Recognition Act 2004 allowed her to be legally recognized as a woman. In 2012, the British monarchy honored her as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), an award recognizing her activism for trans rights. In 2015, his hometown of Liverpool bestowed on him the City’s Honor.

