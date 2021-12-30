Meet all the next Dulhans of 2022





Bombay: From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Patralekhaa-Rajkummar Rao, this year has in store for us a lot of marital surprises. Their heartwarming wedding photos had shaken social media. All of these Bollywood brides have taken the internet by storm with their elegant, regal, and breathtaking looks. However, there are several other lovebirds in B-town who have painted the city red with their love stories and we can’t wait to see them as a wedding avatar. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, we hope to see these Bollywood couples getting married in 2022. As 2021 draws to a close, let’s take a look at the Garland City brides-to-be, although no official confirmation has yet been made. 1. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are madly in love with each other, could get married next year. The couple took their relationship public when they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018. 2. Nandita Mahtani Vidyut Jammwal got engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani on September 1 of this year. The couple could be married in 2022. 3. Athiya Shetty Lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who recently made their relationship official, could be the next to tie the knot. Their cute captions and comments for each other on social media always make fans fall for it. 4. Mouni Roy Best known for her role in Naagin, Mouni Roy has consistently made headlines in her personal life as there is a wave of speculation circulating about her relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for quite some time. time now. The actress is said to be looking forward to getting married in January of next year. 5. Richa Chaddha Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha (Instagram) Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have never hesitated to display their love for each other on social media. The two actors reportedly started dating after the release of their film, Fukrey. They were due to get married in 2021 but had to postpone their marriage due to the second wave of COVID-19. 6. Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Instagram) Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official on Instagram on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019. Since then, fans have been waiting for them to take the next step, 7. Kiara Advani Fans who have been waiting for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra for a long time to confirm their relationship. The onscreen chemistry between the two in Shershaah has won millions of hearts. Since sharing the screen together, fans have been excited to see them tie the knot. 8. Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekars have been dating for quite some time now. However, they have yet to say anything about their plans to get married. A few reports indicate the couple could take their relationship to the next level in 2022.

