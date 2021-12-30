December 30 2: 2: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester to celebrate the New Year





This week’s roundup of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for review. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio reporting on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White World of Entertainment LIVEevery Thursday at 8 a.m.). THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30 Kevin Horan / Currier (Manchester) / 5 p.m.

Alfredo Benavides / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6.30 p.m.

Chad LaMarsh / Tomahawk (Merrimack) / 6:30 p.m.

Brian Booth / Hermanos (Concord) / 6.30 p.m.

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7 p.m.

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (London) / 7 p.m. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31 Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6 p.m.

Pete Peterson / Bus stop (London) / 7 p.m.

These Guys / The Goat (Manchester) / 8 p.m.

One Big Soul / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8:30 p.m.

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9 p.m.

Swipe Right / Stumble Inn (London) / 9 p.m.

Fatha Groove / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9 p.m.

Dancing Madly Backwards / Murphys (Manchester) / 9:30 p.m. SATURDAY JANUARY 1 Acoustic Moxie / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6 p.m.

Joanie Cicatelli / Brothers (Manchester) / 6 p.m.

Chris Powers / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6 p.m.

Dave Zangri / Brothers (Nashua) / 6 p.m.

Blues Brothers / Zone 23 (Concord) / 8 p.m.

Brian Johnson / Tellys (Epping) / 8 p.m.

Zach Newbound Duo / Stumble Inn (London) / 8 p.m.

The Far / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8 p.m. SUNDAY JANUARY 2 Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11 a.m.

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7 p.m. Always make sure to check a website or Facebook page for last minute changes. The majestic theater 880, rue des pages ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603) 669-7469 The ROCKIN DADDIOS / January 8e at 7 p.m. (Manchester) The Rockin Daddios, a vocal group from the Lake District of New Hampshire, are gaining popularity in New England. They are well known for their great harmonies and are known to include audience participation as well as their antics on stage. It’s a fun group of guys! Join them (and their group) for an incredible evening of Doo-Wop music that will keep you going as we stroll through the past! The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint! COMEDY WEEKEND / January 21-23 (Manchester) A couple in their forties and a couple in their twenties accidentally rented the same chalet for a weekend by mistake. They decide to share it and we witness the comic clash between the generations. His in-house humor strikes the chords regardless of the age of viewers, and the laughter he elicits is as warm and spontaneous as the dialogue and situations in the play. The Palace Theater 80, rue de Hanovre ~ www.palacetheatre.org 603-668-5588 RECYCLED PERCUSSION / December 27-January 8 You might have seen them wow the judges in Americas Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or maybe at the opening of Super Bowl 2017 or in their Emmy Award winning TV show Chaos & Kindness. ! Maybe, just maybe, you are one of the few who haven’t seen this amazing sight. Whether it’s your first time or your tenth, a Recycled Percussion show always rocks! Don’t miss this show filled with surprises and audience favorites in an incredible turbo performance. Be a part of a one-of-a-kind show that took these guys to Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world! Rex theater 23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588 JUSTON McKINNEYS YEAR IN REVIEW / December 31st & January 1stst at 8:00 p.m. End the year with a laugh as NH Juston McKinney presents their must-see show at the Rex Theater! Using Juston’s multimedia dishes on his life in New England and looking back on the year that unfolded!

Juston has several appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan OBrien, both a half-hour special and a one-hour special on Comedy Central. It also has two one-hour specials that you can currently see on Amazon Prime! Add a few appearances on the TD Garden for Comics Come Home, a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski, and you’ll see why NH Magazine named it Best of New Hampshire and the New York Times called it destined for stardom. Have the last laugh of 2021 with Juston at the Rex! FEATURED EVENTS: COMEDY: The Loft of Laughter at Strange Brew Tavern / December 30e at 9 pm MUSIC: Dueling Pianos at Chunkys (Manchester) / December 31st at 10 o’clock in the evening HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Gift of Lights at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon) FINAL WEEKEND runs through January 2 3km Driving Light Show featuring a variety of scenes featuring over 500 different lights along the track.

www.nhms.com COMEDY: Joe Yannetty, Joel Carrol, Mark Scalia at Chunkys (Manchester) / December 31st at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. MUSIC: Adam Ezra Group at Tupelo Music Hall / December 31st at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for exam. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio reporting on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White World of Entertainment LIVE every Thursday at 8am).

