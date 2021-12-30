Connect with us

What Akshay’s age tells us about Bollywood

3 mins ago

Akshay Kumar is everywhere. It had three outings in 2021 and at least four more are planned for 2022. It even looms in the mandatory health notice attached to all productions featuring a character smoking.

If Bollywood in 2021 belonged to only one actor, it was this man with the naked eraser. Previously known as Khiladi for his films which used this word in their titles, Akshay Kumar is now one of the most prominent actors in showbiz in a different game in which he helps have a mercantile, risk averse approach. and a conservative establishment. nice image. He avoids controversy, makes a profit for his producers, and speaks for power rather than for himself. He is the ideal leader.

Indeed, we are in the middle of the era of Akshay. Its distinguishing characteristics include sub-zero expectations, expediency, and selective memory.

With his approach to blinders, Akshay Kumar fits perfectly into the ethics of the current dispensation. The 54-year-old actor and producer is one of the most prominent faces of nationalist film (also known as the film Scolding Muslims). On screen, Canada’s most patriotic Indian swears allegiance to the tricolor.

The Where is my Indian flag? Airlift scene (2016).

Unlike other Indians, Akshay Kumar does not have to prove his credentials. He is used to the advice of going to Pakistan (or going to Canada, as the case may be). Before Narendra Modi, his political activity included shocked tweets about the rising prices of fuel and other ammunition that the Bharatiya Janata party used to strafe the previous government. Oil prices have risen further since then, but that doesn’t need to be mentioned, especially not by the Patriots who are doing their part to help overhaul India.

This year, the Kumars competition was rare or distracted by personal setbacks. Several of his peers missed 2020 and much of 2021. Hrithik Roshan hasn’t been in a movie since. War in 2019. For Shah Rukh Khan, who has not had an exit since the debacle of 2018 Zero, 2021 was annus horribilis with the arrest of his son Aryan in a drug case based on seemingly fragile evidence.

Aamir Khan hasn’t starred in a movie since Hindustan thugs in 2018, and will not return until 2022 with Laal Singh Chadha. Salman Khan saw his already dwindling box office capital erode further with direct streamer Radhe: your most wanted Bhai and Antim: The Final Truth, a vehicle for his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Ajay Devgn, the only other actor in active competition with Akshay Kumar for the award for the most nationalistic hero, produced poor quality Muslim bait Bhuj: the pride of India in 2021. Ranveer Singh came out of hibernation for a long appearance in Sooryavanshi (alongside Devgn). Singh also led an ensemble cast in the entertaining but underachieving 83.

Saif Ali Khan was drawn into Hindutva’s outrage against the web series Tandav. The controversy over some scenes of Tandav, which premiered in January, was an early harbinger of things to come. Khan also had to face intrusive questions about the name of his second son with Kareena Kapoor.

Aila Re Aillaa, Sooryavanshi (2021).

It’s a busy time for shape-shifting actor-producers who see the benefits of repeating the government’s line and fueling the Islamophobia that plagues political discourse. It is possible to choose between the two Indies one which is proudly plural and anarchically free, the other which is constructed by official policies and unofficial dog whistles.

Under the guise of pursuing Kashmiri activists, local Quislings and our hated neighbors’ security establishment, some Hindi filmmakers are sending a clear message to Indian Muslims: you are all suspects.

A clear division is now visible in the Hindi film industry between true believers and skeptics. The most important practitioner in the first group is Kangana Ranaut. Unlike Akshay Kumar, she is a staunch supporter of Hindutva and does not bother to water down her point of view, whether on the protest against agricultural laws (the participants were Khalistani terrorists) or the struggle for freedom from British rule (real freedom only came when Modi became Prime Minister in 2014).

If it were not that Ranaut is selective in his roles, and only had one exit in 2021 (Jayalalithaa’s hagiography Thalaïvie), we could have been in the Kangana era. Maybe we already are and we just don’t know it yet.

