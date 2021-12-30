Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 am CST | Minnesota News

INTER-STATE PURSUIT

Semi-trailer driver charged in insane interstate chase

PORTAGE, Wisconsin (AP) An Iowa tractor-trailer driver faces charges in Wisconsin after allegedly leading state soldiers in a mad interstate chase. The Portage Daily Registers reports that Kyle Futrel was indicted on December 21 in Columbia County for fleeing an officer, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. According to a criminal complaint, state soldiers received calls from motorists on December 17, reporting that a tractor-trailer was all over the road on Interstate 39-90-94. A soldier caught up with the truck and followed with the emergency lights on. The truck deviated from the right lane on the shoulder several times, extinguished its lights and nearly crashed into several vehicles. The truck eventually stopped and blocked the northbound lanes.

CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV

City removes memorial from Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) Officials in Waukesha shot down a makeshift memorial honoring those killed and injured when an SUV drove through the town’s Christmas parade in November. The Veterans Park memorial included crosses, flowers, candles, teddy bears and baseballs in honor of Jackson Sparks, 8, who was killed while walking with his team of youth baseball. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that city workers withdrew the items on Wednesday. Mayor Shawn Reilly has requested a minute’s silence after the work is completed. The Waukesha County Historical Society plans to preserve some of the artefacts, while others will be part of a permanent memorial.

GOVERNOR-COUNTIES

Evers completes another round of visits to Wisconsin counties

CROSSBOW SUPPORT

Man accused of firing a crossbow at police

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin Dells police arrested a man who allegedly shot officers with a crossbow as they tried to resolve a deadlock. WMTV-TV reported that the man barricaded himself in a room with a woman around midnight on Wednesday and threatened to shoot the woman. Police said they tried to negotiate with him for hours, but talks failed around 5:30 a.m. SWAT teams entered the house to rescue the woman. Police said the man fired a crossbow at an officer. Teams brought her down with non-lethal measures and removed the woman to safety.

RARE MOLDS

Biologists discover rare mussels in the Sainte-Croix river

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Biologists have discovered a group of rare mussels that may be over 100 years old in the upper reaches of the St. Croix River. Wisconsin Public Radio reported on Wednesday that biologists from the University of Minnesota, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the National Park Service discovered eight spectacle mussels in the river in August. Biologists said the find was surprising because a hydroelectric dam built in 1907 divided the river and prevented the host fish that mussels need to reproduce from reaching the upper reaches.

STUCK IN THE BOUSSE

Police arrest man trapped in bush with bag of cocaine

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (AP) Police in Eau Claire arrested a man who allegedly got stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine on Christmas morning. Prosecutors on Monday indicted Prescott’s David Lunde on several counts, including possession of cocaine, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that the criminal complaint indicates that an officer noticed a vehicle with a blown taillight making a wrong turn early on Christmas morning. After a chase, the vehicle stopped and Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot. Lunde jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out. An officer must have pulled him out and found a bag containing 25 grams of cocaine in Lunde’s pocket.

HOTEL DISRUPTION

Man accused of stabbing woman at Lake Delton hotel

BARABOO, Wisconsin (AP) Sauk County prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a stabbing at a Lake Delton hotel. The Portage Daily Register reported on Tuesday that Darren Rolle was charged on December 17 with battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly driving and possession of THC. According to the criminal complaint, a woman called the police at the Malibu Inn on December 15 and told police that Rolle had stabbed her. She said she didn’t know why he attacked her. The complaint says security footage shows Rolle kicking the woman’s door and punching her with a knife in her hand. Police found a bag of suspected marijuana on Rolle when they questioned him on December 15. Rolle’s lawyer did not immediately return a message on Wednesday.

AP-US-CAPITOL-RIOT-WEAKNESS-THE-GUARDS

“Slow-motion insurgency”: how the GOP seizes electoral power

Supporters of Donald Trump are trying to remove some of the safeguards that kept him from overthrowing the 2020 presidential election. Trump is targeting tightly contested states where key Republicans have refused to accept his intention to declare he had defeated Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House. Trump is backing a range of candidates for governor and secretary of state who back his unfounded view that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud. As Republicans increasingly embrace Trump’s version of the 2020 election, they try to take over electoral operations in pivotal states. Experts and even some Republicans warn that this is a serious threat to democracy.