200m of us will fight back, promises Bollywood’s Naseeruddin Shah after Hindutva’s hate speech against Muslims – Celebrity





Hate speech, incitement to violence and the call for genocide are the few elements that were part of a recent Hindutva Conclave in Haridwar (India) where right-wing leaders called for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India. In an interview with Thread, actor Naseeruddin Shah expressed the pain and anger he felt as an Indian Muslim who must have heard and seen extremists planning the massacre of his community. He mentioned in the interview that the event appears to be a “concerted attempt to make Muslims feel insecure.” “It is from the top where Aurangzeb is invoked and Mughal invaders are invoked and separatism seems to have become a policy for the ruling party,” he said. “The fact that there is definitely an attempt to scare us and that’s something I’ve always held like a sign that we shouldn’t be scared and, oddly enough, be scared is one of the accusations that are forced on me all the time, “he said. Shah, who has appeared in numerous Bollywood films such as * A Wednesday * and Dirty image, received a lot of criticism for his previous anti-Hindutva statements, which resulted in the withdrawal of two of his films, he told the publication. “It leaves you in dismay when you hear things like that and I wonder if these people know what they are talking about because what they are calling is full scale civil war. Two hundred million of us are not going to be annihilate that easily. 200 million of us will fight back, we claim [India] to be our homeland, we belong here and were born here, generations of our families have lived and died here and I am sure that if such a movement begins it will meet massive resistance and a great amount of anger ”, the Masoom said the actor. Shah also exclaimed that Mughal atrocities are brought to the fore whenever a Hindutva leader wants to attack Muslims in India. “They forget that the Mughals were people who contributed to this country and are people who left enduring monuments, history, culture, tradition of dance, music, poetry and literature. They came here to make it their home and to keep Muslims in India today responsible for the alleged atrocities is just ludicrous. ” He also said that “the Mughals were well-off refugees who were here to make it their homeland. They are blamed needlessly ”. Shah’s statement defending the Mughal emperors put him in hot water with many Indians calling him on Twitter. The subject of the Mughals seems to be a sensitive in India, many considering them as conquerors. The three-day event in which the call for ethnic cleansing was launched was hosted by the leader of the Hindutva, Yati Narsinghanand, in the pilgrimage town of Uttarakhand, Haridwar. During the event, multiple calls were made to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces. “As in Myanmar, our police, our politicians, our army and every Hindu must pick up arms and lead a safayi abhiyan (to clean). There is no more other option, “said Swami Prabodhanand Giri, president of the Hindu Raksha Sena, quoted by NDTV.

