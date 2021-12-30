SCOOP: The REAL reason why SS Rajamouli is NOT postponing the release of Ram Charan and Jr.’s RRR NTR: Bollywood News

Since the makers of Jersey announced that the film will no longer be released on December 31, there has been a strong buzz about a delay in the release of RRR also from its announced date of January 7. However, we at Bollywood Hungama can exclusively confirm that the film is not delayed at this stage.

“SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR had asked several film producers – of Bheemla Nayak at F3 and Sarkaru Vaari Paata – to delay their release to make room for RRR. The team were convinced that a film made on such a huge budget as RRR wanted to make the most of the Pongal and Sankranti holiday season. All the producers were kind enough to delay the film to make way for RRR. The producers of all films also announced their new release dates and planned their schedules around the new dates. RRR is the only film to be released in AP and Telangana on January 7, ”a Hyderabad trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also added that now, if the RRR the team decides to delay the release, there is a huge possibility that she won’t get a solo release again in her home country. “It would be unfair to producers of other films if RRR is now delayed. The Andhra Pradesh – Telangana market is fully functional. Here, too, the government addressed the lingering problems of ticket rates for RRR to ensure a big release on January 7th. Now, if they delay the film with the Hindi market in mind, everyone in the local belt would be disappointed as efforts were made to ensure the smoothest release of RRR in AP and TG. That aside, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala also operate quietly. The exit issue at the moment is only in Hindi and changing the date of this market would bother people in all other territories, ”the source explained.

This is a catch-22 scenario and the manufacturers are also confused as to what needs to be done next, although for ethical reasons to respect the efforts and unity shown by the South Indian industry they are also inclined to give up Hindi markets. “They could renegotiate the prices in Hindi depending on the trading potential. RRR is an emotion and they are putting all the emotional interest and energies on the financiers even if it means the loss of rupee crores in the hindi belt. There is also the possibility of reduced income in other places due to the uncertainty of covid, but well at this point Rajamouli and his team are extremely confident in their content and are sure it is so. How exciting that audiences will come to watch the film in the Southern States is how, ”the trade source said.

There is also another capture like RRR has already sold tickets worth $ 3 million in the Overseas Belt and this is increasing with every passing hour. There is an insane craze abroad and it would also be difficult to refund tickets at the last minute as the advances are in full swing with tickets selling like hot cakes. Beyond that, the team went all out on the marketing side by showing off all their strengths and also spending a bomb to publicize the greatest Indian film to date. A delay would mean all spending goes haywire. Overall, the RRR The team are expected to suffer a loss of revenue both ways and it is extremely sad to see that happen to what is the greatest Indian film to date.

