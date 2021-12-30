Why were they even made? Five of the worst Bollywood movies of 2021

Our Indian cinema product nearly 2000 films per year. Obviously, not all movies are eye catching. In fact, only a few of them catch it for the right reasons. Most movies will make you think about why were they even made? We’re here to bring you five of those Bollywood movies from 2021.

Radhe: your most wanted Bhai



Even from the trailer, it was clear that this was a typical Salman Khan movie. But Bhais fans were surprised. It turned out to be more squeaky than its previous avatars. In one of his entry scenes, Salman slices a person’s cheek while throwing a glass at him with his teeth. Obviously, you didn’t expect Newton to correct it.

The character of Bhais is a typical combo of Bollywood characters featured on screen over the past decade. He has a romantic relationship with a heroine like Imran Hashmi from Jannat, his connection with Youth will remind you of Ranbir Kapoor from Rockstar, Bhais street fight will take you down the paths of memory on the sets of Munna Bhai MBBS At the end, Bhai fights like Salman Khan from the movie Wanted.

Basically, Salman Khan played the on-screen character of Salman Khan in Radhe.

Hungama2



Due to the great success of Hungama1, everyone had high hopes for its sequel. The movie is a great example of how overconfidence can clutter someone’s mind. His viewers had to wait at least half an hour for their first laugh. The actors chosen for the film showed no sincerity at all. It was almost as if they had taken some time off their social media schedule to show sympathy for the producers.

The script was also a travesty of relationships. Extramarital affairs and illegitimate children are recurring themes in the film. At one point, I felt like I was watching people fighting over a divorce. Bad acting and the brain dead script made him intolerable to watch.

Satyamev Jayate 2



One thing people love about John Abraham is how he looks. John Abrahams Satyamev Jayate 2 appeared as a film that continued to exploit this image. And boy, you can’t imagine how it turned on him. John Abraham was shown doing stunts like lifting a heavy bicycle and throwing it as Cameroon Bancroft throwing sandpaper after being caught by a camera.

Oh, we didn’t even mention John playing the triple role. John has assumed three intergenerational roles. His stint as a farmer was one of the funniest. It looked more like a five-star activist going into farming for an hour on camera. Calendar traffic has failed on a massive scale. Probably, John overestimated his acting abilities, and the producers did the same with John’s six-pack.

Roohi



He had one of the most promising trailers. But not all of that glitter is gold. Like a typical Bollywood film, it revolves around marriage. Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma have aptly copied an average tik-toker for their characters. However, the fun ends here.

The plot has been called a romantic horror comedy. It’s anything but that. Jhanvi Kapoor never looked convincing as a ghost. As far as comedy goes, other than the typical Varun Sharmas Chooncha caricature (remember fukrey?) Nothing was funny from a distance. The audience couldn’t even wait for the intervals to leave the screen.

Girl on the train

After seeing this movie, no novelist will ever allow their creativity to be handled by a Bollywood screenwriter. The film promised to be a thriller. He had everything to make it a successful job. Trains, London, one-minute interactions, envy, divorce, extramarital affairs and to top it off, a mysterious murder.

However, the cinematography of the film is such that you can barely sit still for more than an hour. The abrupt pace and messy scenes made it impossible for anyone to understand him. Very few people actually waited for the murderer to be revealed. Probably, Paula Hawkins would have blocked all Bollywoodians from her contact list.

As they say, the grass is always greener on the other side. Hope 2022 turns out to be a watershed year for Indians. They have high expectations from our industry. At least for a day, Bollywood would stop copying Hollywood and release a real script and actors.