Hollywood Business Director Angela Kukawski Passes Away at 55: A Sneak Peek at the Net Worth of Her Most Notable Clients

Angela Kukawski, a business leader in the industry, known to her relatives as “Angie”, was would have been found murdered in Los Angeles after her disappearance on December 22.

Kukawski was 55 when local law enforcement discovered his body in the trunk of his own vehicle.

Authorities arrested her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Baker Sr., and charged him with two counts of murder and torture, alleging Baker murdered Kukawski “unlawfully and with intent to cause pain and suffering cruel and extreme for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose, inflicting grievous bodily harm. “

The mother of five worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills as a business manager for Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and the Kardashian. She also represented the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to Variety.

The company’s website says the organization specializes in “financial management services to artists, athletes and high net worth individuals.” It also offers several specialized services, including bill payment and banking services, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, and tax preparation and planning.

Music superstar Minaj described Kukawski as “the hardest working, most reliable and sweetest person you can know,” in a post shared on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

“You didn’t deserve this, Angela,” added the “Super Bass” singer. “My heart is broken for your children. Rest in peace.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family also released a statement to TMZ on Wednesday and said Kukawski was “really the best.”

“She cared about each of us and made impossible things happen,” the statement read. “She will be sadly missed and we extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

While it is not known how involved Kukawski has been in her clients’ business relationships, there is no doubt that she has left a personal and professional mark on those she has helped along the way. .

Familiar sources told FOX Business that West and Kukawski had worked closely before Yeezy and Kim Kardashian’s boss. fallout from marriage. West has since maintained a close bond with Kukawski, as he does with a handful of other people with whom he has developed genuine relationships.

Forbes appointed West billionaire in April 2020 based on his stake in Yeezy. The 44-year-old rapper was estimated to be worth around $ 100 million in 2014 when he married Kardashian, 41, whose wealth also increased significantly in the years that followed.

Kardashian’s fortune has grown from around $ 30 million that year to around $ 780 million last year, according to the exit.

The “To be able toThe rapper, however, disputed the number and told the outlet that it was worth $ 3.3 billion.

Moreover, his exact net worth is clouded by Celebrity Net Worthmassive estimate of $ 6.6 billion.

Kardashian has likely seen a significant improvement in not only her ranking on the coveted highest earner list, but also her overall net worth, as she previously announced that she had sold a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty line. to Coty for $ 200 million.

Most of Kardashian’s wealth comes from her hugely popular cosmetics and fragrance company, KKW Beauty, which generated around $ 100 million in sales in 2019.

The reality TV star also launched her inclusive underwear brand Skims in 2019, and this asset has raised $ 5 million in venture capital from Imaginary Ventures. Additionally, Kardashian generates revenue for television and mobile games. The social media specialist can also make up to $ 1 million for a single social post.

During the time they were together, Kardashian and West are said to be worth a combined $ 2.1 billion.

Meanwhile, Minaj is estimated to be worth around $ 80 million thanks to her successful career in the music industry as well as her former modeling and acting businesses.