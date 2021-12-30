The Voice Kids UK 2021: who won this competition this year?





ITV There were 16 finalists hoping to win the all-important Voice Kids award, but it was ultimately Torrin who was named the winner of the competition. The 14-year-old from Oxfordshire was chosen after receiving the most votes from the show’s virtual audience. She was part of Melanie C’s squad and gave the former spice girl a victory in her first year as a judge on the show. Everything you need to know about the show The new series aired over three episodes Monday through Wednesday this week. The final saw sixteen acts of the blind auditions take part in a series of battles, before four clash in the final. ITV Aishling, Savannah, Torrin and Leo became the last four After each battle, that team’s coach chose an act to move on to the final round, where the top four acts played one last time for public votes. The show was filmed without an audience in the studio for the second year in a row and therefore featured a virtual show made up of families connected from home. This meant that it was up to the public to choose their winner. ITV Judges Will.i.am, Melanie C, Pixie Lott and McFly frontman Danny all made their choice on who they wanted to go to in the final What happened in the battles? In Team Melanie: Torrin took on Fiona, 13, Ndana, 14, and Mila, 10, as they exhibited Proud Mary. On Team Will: Leo beat the competition of Angel, 12, Tino, 14, and Sienna, 13, for his place in the bottom four, singing Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars. In Team Danny: Aishling won her battle against Joseph, 11, Alby, 13, and Becky, 14, who performed Blackbird, a song by The Beatles. Finally, in Team Pixie, Savannah faced off against Eva, 11, Emily, 13, and Michaela, 11, singing The Impossible Dream. During the final song, each finalist had to perform a Christmas song. Savannah sang O Holy Night, Leo rocked the stage with his own Christmas rap and Aishling performed Wham’s Last Christmas. But it was Auld Lang Syne’s version of Torrin that helped seal the victory. After the outcome was revealed, she said: “It’s just amazing and thank you for Melanie because I wouldn’t be here without you.” This year’s prize was a special family vacation to Disneyland Paris for its 30th anniversary – but during the finale Emma Willis announced that the other three finalists would also be entitled to a trip. The kids weren’t the only ones having a surprise either! Judge Melanie C was visited by her Spice Girls bandmate Mel B during the show’s finale. She virtually appeared in the studio and said she was supportive of Mel C and Torrin. Was Torrin your favorite or did you expect someone else to win? Let us know in the comments below.

