RRR is slated for release on January 7th and there is a sensational buzz for it despite Omicron cases escalating around the world. Above all, the RRR fever has taken even more to Bollywood.

All channels, web media and other media agencies promote this film in a significant way. Even though this is a Southern movie, they owned it and focused on the Rajamouli drama.

Rajamouli has spared no effort as he and his stars have promoted RRR in the best possible way. Watching all of this, the film will have a sensational Bollywood opening and there is no denying the fact.

Back in the Telugu States, fans are waiting for the Telugu promotions to start off in a big way. The pre-release event will take place soon and all eyes are on NTR and Charan.

