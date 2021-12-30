[Only IN Hollywood] Will Squid Game actors win Golden Globes in 2022?

LOS ANGELES, United States Happy New Year! May 2022 be a better and safer year for all of us.

Will beSquid games Lee Jung-jae, O Yeong-su, or do both win their first Golden Globe trophies in their first nominations?

At 77, Yeong-su is the longest-serving actor nominated for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, which will be announced on January 7. He and Jung-jae are part of a bumper crop of 17 first-time TV nominees.

With 12 film nominated first-year actors and 17 television actors, the total number of Golden Globe-nominated first-time actors in the class of 2022 is 29. How many will also come out as first-time winners?

Will a real mother (Andie MacDowell) and daughter (Margaret Qualley) duo, who also stars as such inMaidand are nominated in separate categories, both win?

Steve Martin, at 76 and after six nominations, will he win his first Golden Globe?

Jennifer Aniston will she win her second Globe?

These questions and more will be answered when the Golden Globes, voted on and presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are revealed in January.

Following my column last week on the numbers of nominees for actors and directors at the Golden Globes, this time I am highlighting the nominees for television actors.

Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series

After two nods forOrange is the new black, Uzo Aduba is in contention for a Golden Globe again, this time for playing a therapist coping with his own sanity inProcessing.

Jennifer Aniston, whose last Globes victory was forFriendsin 2003, is again in the running forThe morning show. His fifth quote from Anistons.

High-level lawyer, Christine Baranski sets up The good fight in his third nod, after two for Cybille.

Already single winner for The Handmaid’s Tale, Elizabeth Moss is nominated again for the third time as a June / Offred Slave. His other two previous nods were for Top of the lake and Mad Men.

Pioneering transgender actress Michael Ja (MJ) Rodriguez, the only first-time nominee in the group, is bidding for her first Golden Globe. Rodriguez’s post is his portrayal of stay-at-home mom Bianca Rodriguez inPose.

Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series

Will Brian Cox win his second Globe as a ruthless media mogul and Logan Roy family patriarch in Succession? Cox is nominated three times, with his first nod for Nuremberg.

As Seong Gi-hun, a debt-ridden gambling addict trying to support himself and his daughter, who takes part in a deadly survival contest inSquid game, Lee Jung-jae is in the running for his first Globe. A popular actor in his native South Korea, Jung-jae also rose to international prominence with his worldwide hit show.

Will the third time be Billy Porter’s charm? The actors’ performance as Pray Tell, the ballroom host inPose, has earned him nominations in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Omar Sy (Lupine) are the two other Globes freshmen in this field. Strong was cited for his performance as Kendall, the prodigal son of the Roy family, while Sy was given the nod as gentleman thief Assane Diop.

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series

Hannah Einbinder landed her first chance at a Golden Globe as Ava, a Gen Z comedy writer working for a veteran Las Vegas comedian in Hacks.

At 23, Elle Fanning is the youngest of the nominees for television actors. She received her second consecutive Golden Globe nomination in this category for her portrayal of Catherine the Great in the satirical comedy,Great.

The third time could also be the charm of Issa Rae, who was cited for her Issa Dee, liaison officer for a non-profit youth organization, in Unsafe.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who won her first nomination as Rainbow Johnson, physician, wife and mother ofBlackish, is back with his second nod for the role.

For her Deborah Vance, a veteran stand-up comedian who would have been inspired by Joan Rivers in Hacks, Jean Smart got his first citation.

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series

Anthony Anderson is also nominated for the third time for the same role, Dr. Johnson, husband, publicity manager and narrator, in Blackish.

As Emperor Peter III inGreat, Nicholas Hoult won his second consecutive citation.

At 76, Steve Martin earned his first Globe nomination in television, thanks to his Charles-Haden Savage, a television star in the 80s who was part of a trio of aspiring sleuths trying to solve a homicide , inOnly the murders in the building. This is the sixth nod from the veterans, after five quotes for cinematic performances.

Martins co-star Martin Short landed a nomination for the same show. This is the first nod of the 71-year-old actors.

Jason Sudeikis is cited again for his role as college football coach in Ted lasso, for which he won last year and memorably wore a hoodie from his sisters’ dance studio in his acceptance speech.

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made-for-Television Movie

Jessica Chastain has the honor this year of being the only nominated double actor, cited for the mini-series TV, Scenes from a wedding, and for the film, Tammy Faye’s eyes.

She is also first nominated on television for Scenes from a wedding, where she plays the woman in a troubled relationship. The actress’ previous five nominations were for her movie performances.

For playing Aretha Franklin inGenie, Cynthia Erivo got her third Globe citation. Erivo was previously nominated for portraying fellow real-life figure Harriet Tubman inHarriet. She has a third nomination for Best Original Song,Get up, also forHarriet, which she shared with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Two contenders in this category are nominated for the first time:

Elizabeth Olsen for her groundbreaking performance as Wanda Maximoff inWandaVision; and Margaret Qualley as a housekeeper who aspires to be a writer inMaid.

With three wins and 12 nominations in film and television, Kate Winslet is the most honored by the Golden Globes among the nominees for television actors. She has a chance to win a fourth globe for her demarcation from a small town detective inEasttown mare.

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Made-for-Television Movie

Paul Bettany is known for his serious dramatic roles but it took a red-skinned android, Vision, in a sitcom-like TV miniseries,WandaVision, for him to win his first Golden Globe nomination.

Like the other half of a couple grappling with the growing tensions of their relationship in Scenes from a wedding, Oscar Isaac is in the running for his second Globe. He has three nominations to date.

Six years since I played with a Globe for Bird manMichael Keaton is again a nominee, this time for his small town doctor’s tour at the start of the opioid epidemic in Sick. His third Keatons nod.

Ewan McGregors becomes iconic fashion designer of the 70s and 80s inHalstonmarked the actor his fourth quote. McGregor won a Globe forFargo.

Nominated last year at the cinema for Mauritanian, Tahar Rahim is in the running again this year for his portrayal of a real French murderer on television The snake.

Best Supporting Actress in Television

Performance of Jennifer Coolidges as a guest of the complex who mourns the death of her mother in The white lotus the actress scored her first Globe nod.

As an opioid addicted coal miner in Sick, Kaitlyn Dever received her second Globe citation.

Andie MacDowell landed her first television nod as a mother with undiagnosed bipolar disorder inMaid. She and the cast ofShortcutswon a special Globes award in 1994. The actress has been nominated four times.

If MacDowell and Qualley triumph in their respective categories, it will be a historic mother-daughter victory at the Globes.

Other TV contenders for Best Supporting Actresses are newbies: Sarah Snook as the shrewd heiress in Succession and Hannah Waddington as the owner of a football team at Ted lasso.

Best Supporting Actor in Television

Interestingly, four of the supporting actor contenders are first-year Globe contestants: Billy Crudup as a network director inThe morning show; Mark Duplass as producer also inThe morning show; Brett Goldstein as an aging football player inTed lasso; and O Yeung-su, the underdog player agedSquid game.

While Yeong-su is a respected stage actor in his native South Korea, his Globe nod is his very first nomination in a major awards ceremony.

Kieran Culkin is the veteran contestant of this group, having won three citations as the youngest descendant of Succession and one for the film, Igby goes down.

Who among these nominees will win the Golden Globes? To be discovered on January 9. Rappler.com