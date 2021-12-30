Ice Cube denies “stealing” actors from Friday movies





Ice Cube recently had to end accusations made via Twitter about “stealing from one’s own people”, referring to the alleged minimum salary actors received for their roles that would become staples of the black community. The backlash came after Twitter user HNDRXX2 (@ SO_AMBITIOUS_28) retweeted a clip of Friday actor and comedian, Faizon Amour‘s, comments in an article by Atlanta’s black star. Love was noted for saying that he refused to reprise his role as Big Worm because he was given $ 2,500 for the work, which fans believe to be minimal compared to the major impact that was felt by the representation by the actors of the man from the district “Ice Cream”. I didn’t steal any fucking bodies. The Friday 1995 film cost $ 2.3 million to make. Shot in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors were paid to make the film. They could have just said no, but they didn’t. So I miss this shit https://t.co/2K1dUFZ489 – Ice cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021 The actor also said he wasn’t going to return to the franchise because “It wasn’t iconic when we did.” When offered to come back for Next Friday, “They wanted to give me a double scale. The scale was $ 2,500, right. So it was $ 5,000. Which implies that the rate was simply not enough to come back. Friday has been under intense scrutiny for some time now, as fans point out how major player Smokie (Chris Tucker) made his debut never to return. After another Twitter user pointed it out, Cube commented, “We were prepared to pay Chris Tucker $ 10-12 million for Next Friday but he refused us for religious reasons. He no longer wanted to swear or smoke weed in front of the camera. We were prepared to pay Chris Tucker $ 10-12 million to do it next Friday, but he turned us down on religious grounds. He no longer wanted to swear or smoke weed in front of the camera. https://t.co/1pfo1FHWzp – Ice cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021 On the contrary Next Friday Actor Michael Blackson came to Ice Cube’s defense saying, “@IceCube is not to blame that we get paid so little this is the film industry’s pay scale. I got paid $ 800 a day when I made it Next Friday plus overtime I earned $ 1200 for my one day job of “I can go crazy with this shit” Thanks to Next Friday I have become the greatest African comic. @ice Cube isn’t to blame we get paid so little, that’s the film industry’s pay scale. I got paid $ 800 a day when I did it next Friday plus overtime I made $ 1,200 for my one day job I can’t go crazy with this shit. Thanks to next Friday I became the greatest African comic – Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) December 29, 2021 With all the back and forth of what happened behind the scenes of the iconic film franchise, the Friday films will remain a staple in the community by keeping its stronghold in our hearts. In Smokey’s words – “And you know this man !!!”

