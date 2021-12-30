The Lost Girl’s Review: The Parents’ Trap

Draped in a veil of melancholy that more than holds up to the title’s promise, The Lost Daughter Maggie Gyllenhaal, a compelling directorial debut, is a film filled with omens. These begin to surface almost immediately when Leda (Olivia Colman), a talented professor of comparative literature, begins a vacation on a Greek island, laden with books and scholarly intentions.

It’s not just the bowl of moldy fruit that spoils his charming beachfront rental, or the moaning foghorn and flashing lighthouse lantern that Lyle (Ed Harris), the apartment keeper, has him. ensures that it will only be occasional inconvenience. This guarantee turns out not to apply to the big and rowdy American family which one day invades the idyllic beach of Ledas and whose very pregnant matriarch, Callie (Dagmara Dominczyk), asks him to move his chair. Leda refuses, and there is a brief and tense standoff; for the first time, one feels something steely and resolute in Leda, who until now has been politely kind. We don’t know who Leda is, but we’re suddenly ready to find out.

Adapted by Gyllenhaal from Elena Ferrantes’ 2006 novel of the same name, The Lost Daughter is a sophisticated and elusive psychological thriller. Drop by drop, a vague sense of threat is created as Leda is drawn to Nina (Dakota Johnson), Callies’ stepdaughter and the unhappy mother of a rowdy little girl.

They are bad people, warns Will (Paul Mescal), the friendly Irish student working at the beach bar. Yet, watching Nina struggle with her child, Leda’s eyes fill with tears as she recalls her own frustrations as the young mother of two little girls, now adults. In a series of beautifully formed flashback scenes, we see young Leda (brilliantly played by Jessie Buckley) trying to work out while struggling with the endless demands of her children and the oblivion of her unnecessary husband (Jack Farthing). A brief, miraculous escape to an academic conference reveals both the weight of his intelligence and the compelling nature of his recognition by a charismatic colleague (entertainingly played by Gyllenhaal’s husband, Peter Sarsgaard).