The Lost Girl’s Review: The Parents’ Trap
Draped in a veil of melancholy that more than holds up to the title’s promise, The Lost Daughter Maggie Gyllenhaal, a compelling directorial debut, is a film filled with omens. These begin to surface almost immediately when Leda (Olivia Colman), a talented professor of comparative literature, begins a vacation on a Greek island, laden with books and scholarly intentions.
It’s not just the bowl of moldy fruit that spoils his charming beachfront rental, or the moaning foghorn and flashing lighthouse lantern that Lyle (Ed Harris), the apartment keeper, has him. ensures that it will only be occasional inconvenience. This guarantee turns out not to apply to the big and rowdy American family which one day invades the idyllic beach of Ledas and whose very pregnant matriarch, Callie (Dagmara Dominczyk), asks him to move his chair. Leda refuses, and there is a brief and tense standoff; for the first time, one feels something steely and resolute in Leda, who until now has been politely kind. We don’t know who Leda is, but we’re suddenly ready to find out.
Adapted by Gyllenhaal from Elena Ferrantes’ 2006 novel of the same name, The Lost Daughter is a sophisticated and elusive psychological thriller. Drop by drop, a vague sense of threat is created as Leda is drawn to Nina (Dakota Johnson), Callies’ stepdaughter and the unhappy mother of a rowdy little girl.
They are bad people, warns Will (Paul Mescal), the friendly Irish student working at the beach bar. Yet, watching Nina struggle with her child, Leda’s eyes fill with tears as she recalls her own frustrations as the young mother of two little girls, now adults. In a series of beautifully formed flashback scenes, we see young Leda (brilliantly played by Jessie Buckley) trying to work out while struggling with the endless demands of her children and the oblivion of her unnecessary husband (Jack Farthing). A brief, miraculous escape to an academic conference reveals both the weight of his intelligence and the compelling nature of his recognition by a charismatic colleague (entertainingly played by Gyllenhaal’s husband, Peter Sarsgaard).
Yet only a cursory reading of The Lost Daughter would describe it as a meditation on the twin tangle of children and career. Rather, it’s a dark and deeply disturbing exploration of something much more raw, if not radical: the idea that motherhood can plunder itself beyond repair.
Children are an overwhelming responsibility, Leda tells Callie at one point, Colman’s stare and adjectival accent only heightens the appeal of his characters. In its sly sensuality and emotional complexity, the film weaves an atmosphere of unsettling mystery. This is crucially reinforced by the delightful close-ups of Hélène Louvart as she lingers, say, on Ninas evaluating Leda, as if judging the older woman as a possible ally. But why?
While Gyllenhaal can sometimes lean a bit on the sinister meanings of a worm sliding out of a doll’s mouth, a wandering pine cone crashing into Leda’s back, she’s never thematically distracted. , pointing out how lonely women are often assumed to be alone (by men like the gently intrusive Lyle), or irrelevant (by women like Callie, blissfully reinforced by her swollen belly and teeming men). At the same time, the film, as if absorbing Leda’s ambiguities, has an uncertain quality that thickens the suspense. So when Leda does something childish and inexplicable, the possibility that the act is also dangerous seems much more real.
Both unsettling and touching, Leda embodies a type of woman whose needs are rarely addressed in mainstream American films. We may not like it, but we never have the right to insult it. The film’s empathetic gaze and Colman’s pungent, heart-breaking performance watch her shine in a charming dinner scene as she shares intimate memories with Will tying us to her side. Either way, Leda doesn’t need our condemnation; it houses more than enough of his.
The lost girl
Rated R for cheerful adultery and depressing parenthood. Duration: 2 hours 1 minute. Watch on Netflix.
