Celebrity birthdays | Entertainment | journalnow.com





January 4: Actress Barbara Rush (Peyton Place) is 95 years old. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83 years old. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 67 years old. New Order (and Joy Division) guitarist Bernard Sumner is 66 years old. Actress Ann Magnuson (Anything But Love) is 66 years old. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65.. Actor Julian Sands (24) is 64. REM singer Michael Stipe is 62 years old. Actor Dave Foley (NewsRadio, Kids in the Hall) is 59.. Actor Dot Jones (Glee) is 58 years old. Actor Rick Hearst (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 57 years old.. Former Pogues singer Cait ORiordan is 57 years old. Actress Julia Ormond is 57 years old. Country singer Deana Carter is 56 years old. Crash Test Dummies harmonica player Benjamin Darvill is 55 years old. Actor Josh Stamerg (The Affair, Drop Dead Diva) is 52 years old. Actor Jeremy Licht (Valerie) is 51 years old. Actor Damon Gupton (Empire) is 49 years old. Actress Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends) is 47 years old. Actor DArcy Carden (The Good Place) is 42 years old. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 39 years old. Actress-actress Charlyne Yi (House, Steven Universe) is 36 years old.

January 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 91 years old. The Seekers singer-bassist Athol Guy is 82 years old. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80 years old. Actress Diane Keaton is 76 years old. Actor Ted Lange (The Love Boat) is 74 years old. Kool drummer George Funky Brown and the gang is 73. Blondie guitarist Chris Stein is 72 years old. Actress Pamela Sue Martin (The Poseidon Adventure, Dynasty) is 69 years old. Actor Clancy Brown (Highlander, SpongeBob SquarePants) is 63 years old.. Actress Suzy Amis (Titanic) is 60 years old. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (All My Kids, Guiding Light) is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones (TVs Deception, X-Men Movies: The Last Stand) is 57 years old. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor Joe Flanigan (Stargate Atlantis, Sisters) is 55 years old. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (The Talk, Dancing with the Stars) is 54 years old. Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen is 54 years old. Singer Marilyn Manson is 53 years old. Actor Shea Whigham (Fast and Furious 6, Boardwalk Empire) is 53 years old. Actor Derek Cecil (House of Cards, Treme) is 49 years old. Actress and comedian Jessica Chaffin (Man with a Plan) is 48 years old. Actor Bradley Cooper is 47 years old. The actor January Jones (Mad Men) is 43 years old. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (My Wife and Kids) is 41 years old.. Actor Franz Drameh (DCs Legends of Tomorrow) is 29.

