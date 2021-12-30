First night and other celebrations to celebrate the new year





PORT TOWNSEND – The first New Year’s Eve festivities have been altered amid the cold snap, but the downtown Port Townsend event will always be a celebration of art and light. That’s the message from Megan Claflin of The Production Alliance, who is orchestrating Friday’s event. Pope Marine Park plaza on Water Street and Madison Street “will be fully lit. And we will have exterior heaters distributed throughout the space, ”Claflin said Wednesday afternoon. First Night is an indoor-outdoor party – free and donations welcome – on Water Street between Madison Street and Monroe Street. This block will be closed to automobile traffic during activities from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks will be required indoors and outdoors, Claflin noted. The Jefferson Museum of Art & History, 540 Madison St., will host a scavenger hunt and New Years Resolve activity in a bottle from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., while the Cotton Building, 607 Water St., will host Keeth Apgar Harmonica Pocket performing its original music from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Then from around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in this same space, people can decorate lanterns for the 6:30 p.m. lantern parade with the Unexpected Brass Band. A free Toshikoshi Soba soup will be served outside in Pope Marine Square from 4:30 pm; then come jugglers and fire dancers on the square at 7 p.m. The fireworks display of the first night, a few minutes of pyrotechnics, follows at 8 p.m., but the traditional anchor lifting will not take place this year. Instead, the 6ft anchor will be on display for photos with the revelers from the first night. “The lift requires towing and the installation of a scissor lift, and we try to minimize the potential risks to our crew and volunteers,” Claflin said. Local New Years celebrations also include: • A Dance Party at the Palindrome, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend, 9 pm to midnight. Admission is a suggested donation of $ 10 to $ 20; the group includes Matt Sircely, Phina Pipia, Jack Dwyer and George Radebaugh. Windows and doors will be ajar for ventilation, so revelers should dress accordingly – and there will be a campfire behind the Palindrome and a wrap-around terrace for those who prefer to be outside, Sircely noted. Masks will be mandatory for everyone on the indoor dance floor. Wine, cider, mead, soft drinks and snacks will be available, and while no outside alcohol is allowed, take-out dinners and personal picnics are “perfectly fine,” a- he declared. • The Sparkle Dance Party for all ages at Finnriver Farm & Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum, from 7 pm to 9 pm. DJ Pixel, aka Sarah Peller, will play a variety of dance music; cover charge is $ 5 and sequin clothing is encouraged. This event features the lighting of the North Olympic Salmon Coalition’s giant sculpture, “End”, at 8:30 pm. • The Fishes & Wishes celebration at Finnriver, which includes a salmon dinner. Seats will be at 4.30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., with information and reservations at www.finnriver.com under Finnriver Farm Calendars and Events. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



