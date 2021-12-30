South Korea brings BTS, Squid Game, and K-beauty to the world as a gentle counter-power to China’s economic weight

Surrounded by China on one side and Japan on the other, Korea’s geography is a blessing and a curse.

Its relations with its big neighbors have always been complicated.

But in recent decades, this proximity has been beneficial for Korea’s growth.

Its economy has exploded in part because of China’s extraordinary boom and its thirst for Korean products and services.

Although Korea has benefited from its proximity and close ties to the Chinese economy, it knows that such ties also come with great risks.

“China accounts for about a quarter of Korea’s total trade. Since Korea’s economic structure relies heavily on exports, China’s economic retaliation could be fatal,” said economist Kim Gwang Seok.

“Korea is afraid of China.”

But while China may have a disproportionate economic advantage over South Korea, Korea has a major card up its sleeve; it is now one of the most culturally influential nations on the planet.

South Korea bore the brunt of China’s wrath

In recent years, Australian producers have learned the hard way that China is prepared to disrupt trade to make a political point.

Australian barley, lobster and wine exports to China have all fallen dramatically after Chinese officials took offense at a series of perceived offenses, including a call for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 .

South Korea learned its lesson first, five years ago.

In 2016, the South Korean government agreed to install an American missile defense system, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense or THAAD.

The South Koreans said it was to protect the country from North Korean aggression, but China saw it differently, as a check on its own military capabilities.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the time that it “would directly harm China’s strategic security interests.”

After unsuccessfully diplomatic pressure to have the plan scrapped, China demonstrated its economic might.

Through a series of measures, the Chinese government has punished parts of South Korea’s economy, including department stores, exports, K-pop groups, and Chinese overseas tourism.

Chinese sanctions have hit South Korea’s economy hard. ( ABC News: Mitch Denman Woolnough )

“As Chinese tourists make up more than half of the total number of tourists to Korea, if Chinese tourists are stranded as in the THAAD retaliation, Korean travel services are almost at a standstill,” said Kim, of the Institute for Korean Economy and Industry.

“Various service industries related to travel services, such as airline services, duty free shops, travel, hotels and accommodation companies, have all suffered at the same time. “

South Korea’s vulnerability to Chinese coercion was exposed and the country set out to diversify its markets to reduce its dependence on the economic superpower.

More recently, China’s war on “sissies” has been viewed by some as an attack on one of Korea’s other economic engines, K-pop.

While the crackdown is meant to target in particular Chinese pop stars deemed too effeminate, given how much they draw inspiration from their Korean contemporaries, it has once again demonstrated how much a change in policy in China can have an impact. disproportionate impact in Korea.

The cultural and economic capital of South Korea is booming

Despite these setbacks, in 2021 South Korea has never had so much social and economic capital.

The country has outperformed almost all others in terms of resistance to the pandemic storm. Despite the installation or strengthening of borders all over the world, this very export-oriented country has experienced an exceptional year 2021.

The president says he expects exports to reach $ 630 billion this year, well above the previous record of $ 604.9 billion set in 2018.

It is the fastest recovery among the G20 countries. The OECD expects South Korea to grow 4 percent next year.

There seems to be an insatiable hunger for South Korea’s high-tech gadgets, including the fundamental building block, computer chips.

Consumers around the world in search of Ulzzang’s “best face” are buying every Korean beauty product they can get their hands on, from sheet masks to snail serum.

Since the US market breakthrough around 2011, the industry has grown significantly, with a study predicting that K-beauty could be worth $ 13.9 billion by 2027.

Korean beauty rocked the American market around 2011. ( Flickr: Moona store

International consumers are also thirsty for Korean pop and movie stars.

Supergroup BTS continues to set new records for their production, recently winning the American Music Award for Best Artist for completing the billions of streams and views of their music and videos.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, BTS was the largest group in the world in 2020. ( Reuters: Kim Hong-Ji / File Photo )

Last year, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite won the Academy Award for Best Picture. This year, Squid Game became a huge surprise TV hit.

Both artistic representations give a more complicated picture of modern Korea than the sweet, intentionally non-confrontational music embodied by K-pop groups like BTS.

But their popularity and praise shows that the world is interested in South Korea and wants to buy what it sells.

Surf the “Hallyu” or the “Korean wave”

Korean cultural ascendancy itself was no accident. The South Korean government has recognized the soft power and cultural exports and has been active in cultivating the sector.

Now that the so-called “Hallyu” or “Korean wave” is sweeping the region, she is mobilizing her power to help sell other Korean products.

“Hallyu’s boom has provided a new opportunity to promote Korean products,” said Kim Hyun-beom, director of consumer goods at the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

“The recent popularity of the Korean pop culture industry such as K-pop, K-dramas and movies, naturally helps promote Korean consumer goods in other countries.”

Netflix claims Korean drama Squid Game is now the most-watched show in its history. ( Provided: Youngkyu Park / Netflix )

Some manufacturers are taking direct advantage of Korea’s current cultural power.

Baek Seung’s NP Inc company produces the technology used for relatively cheap but brilliant K-pop videos.

He says that although NP Inc is a private company, the government still provides essential support.

“We receive global support from the government for content creation and the establishment of LED studios, allowing the export of content such as K-dramas, K-pop and K-movies,” he said.

While the Korean cultural cache can naturally give Korean products a reflective sheen, the government goes much further in trying to directly link the culture and the products.

KOTRA lines up Korean pop culture stars to help promote products from small Korean manufacturers, with faces of K-pop stars adorning the packaging of K-beauty products.

“We use influencers to help small and medium-sized businesses increase awareness of their products and increase their exports,” said Mr. Kim of KOTRA.

Economists say the key is for South Korea to continue to focus on the markets that allow it to gain independence from China. ( ABC News: Mitch Denman Woolnough )

Economist Kim Gwang-seok says the government is right to focus on new markets.

“The economic strength of Southeast Asia and West Asia continues to grow,” he said.

Per capita income is increasing at a rapid rate and the rate of economic growth is very high.

“Countries like Indonesia and Vietnam have large populations, so the market potential is very high,” Kim said.

“We don’t want to leave the Chinese market entirely, but rather maintain the current market while focusing on the new emerging market.

“It’s an organic way to be less dependent on a single country.”