Health of Anthony Hopkins: actor, 83, “unaware” of Asperger’s diagnosis





Sir Hopkins first gained recognition in film in the late 1960s. Since then he has become best known for films like The Silence of the Lambs, The Two Popes and, more recently, The Father, opposite the award winner. an Oscar, Olivia Colman. The actor even won the Converted “Legend” award at this year’s Man Of The Year Awards, hosted by GQ Magazine. Yet when it was announced that he suffered from a form of autism, the star quickly became frustrated, explaining that he “does not feel different.”

“There is a wonderful saying, which says that we are all screwed. We always have been and always will be. The whole human race is fucked up. Not holding back in his opinions, Sir Hopkins went on to say that the human race as a whole has “destroyed half the planet” despite having a “wonderful brain”, urging people to focus instead on “finding out” how we are. can overcome Covid for good. The term Aperger syndrome was coined by Austrian pediatrician Hans Asperger in 1944. The condition describes a form of autism which sometimes means people have difficulty socializing with others. The Nationwide Children’s Hospital explains that people with Asperger’s disease may have difficulty understanding social situations and subtle forms of communication like body language, humor, and sarcasm. DO NOT MISS :

Individuals may also think and talk a lot about a topic or an interest or only want to do a small range of activities. These interests can become obsessive and interfere with daily life, rather than providing the child with a healthy social or recreational outlet. However, other people focus on the great strengths that Asperger syndrome gives them. These typically include: Be very smart

Demonstrate a strong aptitude for a particular field of study or subject

Concentrate for long periods

Attention to detail

Desire and tendency to follow the rules

Ability to absorb and retain large amounts of information

Ability to think in visual images. In a previous interview, Sir Hopkins discussed how the developmental disorder has helped him in his craft. He said: “I definitely look at people differently. I like to deconstruct, deconstruct a character, understand what makes him vibrate and my point of view will not be the same as everyone.

“I’m offered a lot of control pieces, maybe because that’s how people see me. “And maybe I’m very controlled because I had to be.” I don’t question, I just take the roles because I’m an actor and that’s what I do. “I don’t go to parties, I don’t have a lot of friends, but I love people. I like to get into their heads. “ For some people, being diagnosed with Asperger’s helps not only them, but also their families and those around them understand why they may be having some difficulty and what they can do to help themselves.

It also allows people to access different services and supports such as national charities like the National Autistic Society and Ambitious about Autism, or find a local support group within your community. Although the characteristics of Asperger’s syndrome differ from individual to individual, upon diagnosis, the process is generally the same for everyone. The process usually involves a multidisciplinary diagnostic team involving a speech-language pathologist, pediatrician, and psychiatrist. For those diagnosed at a young age, specialists will ask the parent many questions about the child’s development and current skills and issues. They will also interact with the child and conduct assessments to assess the symptoms the child has when interacting with others. Sometimes the condition can be confused with other conditions such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), or Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD). However, by assessing the communication skills of individuals, patterns of behavior and how these symptoms have developed over time will lessen the chances of misdiagnosis.

