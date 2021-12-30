Tradition or trend? Hollywood transforms Da de Muertos

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO Even the skeletons were different this year. Their white frames disappeared under the frilly dresses; dark, sunken eyes glistened with purple eyeshadow.

The rows of ornate “catrinas” lining Mexico City’s markets foreshadowed a cultural change. Da de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a sacred Mexican tradition that dates back to pre-Hispanic times, was once a dark occasion marked by marigolds and incense, two holy days to honor and find the deceased.

The Spanish colonizers added sweets and put candles on the altars to guide the dead, making the event a little more festive. But in recent years, spurred by a flurry of Hollywood films and growing international attention, the majestic ritual has morphed into something of a global celebration and economic windfall.

We no longer have much idea of ​​what is original and what is not, explains Melissa Valles, archaeologist and historian. We are adapting to a globalized world in which cultures must be understandable.

The changes began in 2014 with The Book of Life, an animated film produced by 20th Century Fox Animation, a US-based production studio, about the adventures of a young Mexican who travels to the world of the dead. The version of The Skeleton of La Catrina depicted in the film Beaten Witches and Devils as the most popular costume that year for Mexican girls who went for a ride.

The following year, the James Bond spy film Specter showed the main character chasing after baddies through a Da de Muertos parade of Reapers and Walking Skeletons in Mexico City (it doesn’t matter that the city doesn’t have such parades. at the time). The film ranked among the top seven films of 2015 in Mexico, according to the Cmara Nacional de la Industria Cinematogrfica (National Chamber of the Film Industry), which tracks the film industry. Its success prompted the government to launch a veritable parade the following year. In 2019, more than 800,000 people attended.

MAR GARCA, YPG MEXICO Tania Morales Reyes, who has been selling Da de Muertos items for 15 years, now offers photo frames and prints to customers influenced by the movie Coco.

Walt Disney Pictures capped the film in 2017 with the release of Coco, an animated film about a boy who mistakenly enters the Land of the Dead and must find his way through Da de Muertos. It beat all Mexican films that year in terms of audiences and revenue generated from ticket sales. Officials screened the film in cultural venues for art films and in public places. Soon after, vendors selling sugar skulls began to market multi-colored skeletons and skulls that were supposed to look like celebrities.

Catrinas have been very much in fashion lately because of movies, says Tania Morales Reyes, a 27-year-old photographer who has been selling Da de Muertos items, including catrinas, for 15 years in a market in downtown Mexico. They started to put on a lot of makeup.

It also presented him with a business opportunity.

Since Coco’s release, she has heard buyers say, “Look, it’s like Coco, or” Look daddy, a Coco deal “.

MAR GARCA, YPG MEXICO Reyna Garca Garrido has been selling Da de Muertos decorations at a market in downtown Mexico City for over 60 years.

Morales Reyes believes this outdoor depiction of Da de Muertos is the only reference many Mexicans know of the two days in November when families traditionally build altars for loved ones and offer their favorite specialties.

And its changing traditions. Coco’s characters, for example, insist that the altars feature photographs of the dead so they don’t disappear forever, a concept born from the film. Morales Reyes now offers customers the option of printing photographs of loved ones.

A lot of people are getting to know the culture that has been around for so many years, she says. And thanks to this, were able to make sales.

The celebration of Da de Muertos brought in 18 billion Mexican pesos (nearly $ 847 million) in 2019, 2 billion pesos ($ 94 million) more than four years earlier, according to the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, services and tourism.

The event took a hit in 2020, when the government banned visits to cemeteries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities estimate a loss of 9 billion pesos ($ 423 million), but a rebound this year to 2019 levels.

It’s an example of how traditions change over decades and centuries, says historian Enrique Ortiz. It is a living tradition, a mutating tradition.

Few have seen the change as clearly as Reyna Garca Garrido, who has sold decorations at Mexico City’s Mercado Jamaica for over 60 years. The 84-year-old remembers when the sprawling market only sold wholesale produce and flowers, when people wanted images of incense and tissue paper for Da de Muertos. Now she’s squeezing into a booth teeming with richly clad skeletons and 40 hanging piatas.

Even with the drop, Garca Garrido says sales of Da de Muertos items have doubled since the films started releasing. This year, vendors sold clay masks decorated with a rainbow of colors and lampshade catrinas.

ALINE SUREZ DEL REAL, YPG MEXICO Silvia Delgado builds an altar in honor of her father. She mixes traditional offerings, such as chocolate and sugar skulls, with non-traditional elements, including Disney-type skeletons inspired by Coco.

Consumerism concerns some sellers. These are no longer our traditions, says Guadalupe Reyes, who sells seasonal items in a mall. Children will remember the Coco movie more than memories of their grandparents.

But it also created new memories. The Mercado Jamaica changes every year as Da de Muertos approaches. Sunshine orange and velvety pink flower arrangements appear, along with pumpkin piatas and the smell of fresh and sweet pan de muerto, sweet orange bread or flavors such as anise.

Customers are also noticing a change. Silvia Delgado, a frequent shopper of the market who lives on the outskirts of Mexico City, conceded to her children’s demands for a Da de Muertos altar. With my first son, we didn’t make an altar, says Delgado, whose children are 15 and 4 years old. Then, she said, her daughter saw Coco and said: We have to put a picture of grandpa, mom.

So they started a new tradition.