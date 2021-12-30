Twin Cities New Years Eve events canceled due to cold, omicron variant





Whether it’s due to the cold weather or the spread of the omicron variant, some sites in the Twin Cities are canceling their plans for New Years Eve. Here is a list of the year-end festivities that have been canceled or postponed so far: The Armory The two-day EDM Lights All Night festival at the Armory has been cancelled “out of concern for our fans, artists, employees and local communities.” The festival said all participants will receive a full refund. black deer The Black Hart football bar in St. Paul canceled her New Year’s party due to the spread of COVID-19. The bar will be closed until Wednesday January 5th. Can Can Wonderland Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul has canceled its New Years Eve party due to COVID-19 issues. “While we are sad about it, we know it is the right thing to do, and rest assured that we will postpone the festivities to a later date and keep you posted!” the organization wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “We ensure that our artists and performers are paid according to their contracts and will do our best to reserve them all for our future celebration.” The indoor golf course entertainment center will be closed from December 30 to January 6 for a “deep cleaning of our 30,000 square foot space”. RELATED: Fauci Said Small Gatherings Are Okay, But Big Parties Are ‘Strongly’ Discouraged First Avenue and associated venues (7th St. Entry, Fine Line, Turf Club in St. Paul, The Fitzgerald Theater, Palace Theater) New Year’s Eve at First avenue and sites associated with Minneapolis will not continue, according to posts online. The Fine Line in Minneapolis postponed his New Years party “90s VS 00s”. In addition to the NYE events, First Avenue venues have also postponed a number of other shows, including the postponement of The Suburbs scheduled for December 31 at the Palace Theater to February 12, Dessa’s show for this Thursday on the First Avenue to February 13 and BLOOD $ MOKE BODY set for Thursday at 7th Street Entry to February 17. Reina Del Cid with Tabah and DJ Dave Hoenack at Turf Club on December 31 has also been postponed. In a show update sent out Tuesday night, First Avenue says they continue to monitor shows on a “case-by-case basis” and will update ticket holders as necessary. Learn more about First Avenue’s COVID-19 policy here. GLOW Holiday Party The GLOW Holiday Festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is early closing because of the cold. It will not be open on Sunday January 2. Mortimers Mortimers Bar in Minneapolis announced a broadcast suspension on Facebook Tuesday, “Due to the ramping up of the Omicron variant, we have decided to suspend all shows this week. Hope we can see you soon !! Happy New Year and safe!” Notify us of any other event cancellations or delays. E-mail [email protected] or contact us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

