Oregon reports 1,900 daily COVID cases, most since September
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) As Oregon health officials brace for a predicted increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant, the state reported its highest daily case count of 1 900 since September.
The number of cases on Tuesday is more than double the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in December. Peter Graven, data specialist at Oregon Health and Science University, said he expects a dramatic increase in cases over the next two weeks.
In an interview with PARTS 6Graven said this was the start of the wave of omicron variants with cases most likely starting in Portland and then moving to other areas of the state.
It infects people who have been vaccinated, so I think that’s the big story, it’s probably different for most of us who have been through the delta surge, Graven said. If you are vaccinated, you get good protection against infections. As a vaccinee, you are always protected against hospitalization, but infections are fairly easy to contract.
New cases of COVID-19 in the United States have reached the highest levels on record, over 265,000 per day on average due to the highly contagious variant of omicron. The previous mark was 250,000 cases per day, set for mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of Americans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 stands at around 60,000, about half of the figure seen in January, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggesting the numbers may reflect not only protection conferred by the vaccine, but also the possibility that omicron may not make people as seriously ill as previous versions.
Deaths from COVID-19 in the United States have fallen from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500 in the past two weeks.
Public health experts will closely monitor the numbers over the coming week for indications of vaccine effectiveness in preventing serious illness, keeping people from going to hospital, and providing relief to healthcare workers exhausted.
In Oregon, where omicron was detected in mid-December, local scientists predict that in January the state will experience a new wave of hospitalizations that could exceed the peak since the start of the pandemic.
Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, called the prediction a warning that we cannot ignore.
Officials say the threat posed by the highly transmissible variant of omicron is deeply troubling and demoralizing, especially as hospitals continue to grapple with staff shortages and limited available beds due to the increase caused by the delta variant.
On Tuesday, 398 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oregon. There are currently only 58 adult intensive care unit beds available and only 92% of the states’ non-ICU adult beds are full.
At the height of the wave of delta variants in September, nearly 1,200 coronavirus patients were hospitalized. Graven predicts that the number of hospitalizations in the state could eclipse Oregon’s peak by two or three times.
Following confirmation of the omicron variant in Oregon earlier this month, Governor Kate Brown and state health officials urged Oregonians to receive booster shots immediately. Currently, 74% of Oregon residents aged 18 or older are fully immunized, according to state health authority data. In addition, nearly a third of Oregon’s adult population has received a booster shot.
__
Cline is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative Corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to cover undercover issues.
