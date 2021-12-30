





Nora Fathi

Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi tested positive for COVID-19 on December 28 and is strictly following protocols, her spokesperson confirmed. Following protocols, Nora has been quarantined under medical surveillance since then and has cooperated with the BMC for safety and regulation, the spokesperson for Fatehis said. Image Credit: Instagram / @ norafatehi

Over the past few days, Fatehi has been spotted promoting her new single Dance Meri Rani with singer Guru Randhawa on several Indian cities and reality shows. But his publicist maintained that Fatehi had not broken any protocol. The photos are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has appeared out of nowhere recently. So we kindly ask you to ignore the old photos, the publicist said. Several photos of Fatehi that appear to have been taken in the recent past have been around, which could lead to speculation that she is following safety protocols for those affected by the virus. Fatehi was last seen in Randhawa Dance’s music video Meri Rani. In an interview with Gulf News on Zoom, she criticized comparisons to Shakira after her dance moves were compared to the Colombian pop idol. In the fantastic video set on an island, there is Fatehi with curly ash blonde hair playing a mermaid. She transforms into an agile dancer when Randhawa bumps into her. Her vigorous dance moves, complete with exaggerated hip movements, prompted several social media users to compare the two talents. Shakira is my icon and my role model. But I think we really should be telling the truth that the Afro movements are from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana … They have some brilliant moves these days and I wanted to fit that into the clip … that’s the best cross-cultural mix to happen, Fatehi said. Arjun Kapoor

Image Credit: instagram.com/arjunkapoor/

On December 29, actors including Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Karan Boolani reportedly contracted COVID-19. On December 30, Rhea informed her fans to be on the road to recovery and urged her fans not to invade their privacy when they are sick. Yes I am positive for Covid despite being super careful. But that is the nature of the pandemic. I don’t know why my or anyone else’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should only be for government and medical agencies so they can do their job and not for gossip sites. It’s overwhelming and weird, she wrote on Instagram. This is the second time that Arjuns has fought the virus. Several Bollywood stars have contracted the virus in recent weeks. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend Amrita Arora have just recovered from COVID-19.

