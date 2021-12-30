“No Chance” Of Returning To “Fast And Furious” Franchise – The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson says there is “no way” he will join the Fast Furious family, ending all talk of returning to the franchise despite recent overtures by co-star Vin Diesel for the couple to bury their well-publicized feud and collaborate on Fast 10.

In an interview with CNN published Wednesday, the Red Notice star was asked directly about Diesel’s public offering of an olive branch and gave a straightforward and unambiguous answer. “Last June, when Vin and I didn’t connect through social media, I told him directly – and in private – that I wasn’t coming back to the franchise,” Johnson said.

He continued, “I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always support the success of the franchise, but there was no way I would return. I also spoke privately to my partners at Universal, who were all very supportive of me because they understood the problem. ”

Johnson also addressed Diesel’s public attempts to bring the action stars together. In November, Diesel made a very public and bizarre appeal for Johnson to return to the Fast fold in an Instagram post. “My little brother Dwayne… the time is right,” Diesel wrote in his Instagram post, adding, “The world is waiting for the finale of Fast 10. As you know my kids call you Uncle Dwayne in my house. There isn’t a holiday that goes by without them and you sending good wishes… but the time has come. The legacy awaits you.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,” Johnson said, later adding, “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like him raising his children at the post, and the death of Paul Walker, leave them out of it.

He added: “We talked about this months ago and we clearly got on. My goal from the start was to end my incredible journey with this incredible Fast Furious frankness with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.

A true Hollywood clash of the titans, Johnson and Diesel fell apart dramatically, or rather their feud became public, in 2016 when they banged their heads on the set of The fate of the furious. They’ve been trading beards in the media since Johnson’s Instagram post in 2016, in which he questioned Diesel’s professionalism.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in ‘Fast 6’

Courtesy of Everett Collection

The feud was renewed in June when Diesel Recount Men’s health that his conflicts with Johnson were due to his “hard love” approach on set.

“He was a difficult character to play, the character of Hobbs,” Diesel said. “My approach back then was a lot of hard love to help get this performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, the audience members, to see his character as someone they don’t know. not – Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. It’s something I’m proud of, this aesthetic. It took a lot of work. We had to make it happen and sometimes at that point I could give a lot of hard love. Not feliniesque, but I would do whatever I had to do to get performance in anything I produce.

Johnson, of course, responded.

“I laughed and I laughed out loud,” he said The Hollywood reporter. “I think everyone laughed at that. And I will stop there. And that I wished them good luck. I wish them good continuation Fast 9. And I wish them good luck for Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast Furious the films they make that will be without me.

After their falling out, Johnson continued to star in the spin-off. The Fast & Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shaw, facing Jason Statham. This film grossed $ 759 million worldwide in 2019. Diesel’s latest film Fast Payment, Fast 9, released earlier this year and grossed $ 721 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the pandemic.

Diesel is attached for Fast 10 and Fast 11, by filmmaker Justin Lin. Fast 10 Universal is set for a May 19, 2023 release date. Lin described Fast 9, ten and 11 as being chapters of a trilogy that will close the main Fast franchise.