Should you invest in the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment (PEJ) ETF?
The Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment (PEJ) ETF was launched on 06/23/2005 and is a passively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary – Leisure and Entertainment segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors are increasingly turning to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency; these types of funds are also excellent vehicles for long-term investors.
In addition, sector ETFs provide convenient ways to gain diversified, low-risk exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary – Leisure & Entertainment is one of the 16 major Zacks sectors in the Zacks industry classification. He is currently ranked 11, which puts him in the bottom 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed over $ 1.32 billion in assets, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary – Leisure and Entertainment segment of the stock market. PEJ seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.
The Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of US entertainment and entertainment companies. The index is designed to provide capital appreciation by carefully valuing companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, equity valuation, speed to invest and risk factors.
Costs
When considering the total return of an ETF, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can dramatically outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long run if all other factors remain equal.
This ETF’s annual operating expense is 0.55%, making it comparable to most peer products in space.
It has a 12 month dividend yield of 0.34%.
Sector exposure and main titles
It is important to delve into an ETF’s holdings before investing despite the many advantages of these types of funds, such as diversified exposure, which minimizes the risk associated with individual stocks. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has the highest allocation in the consumer discretionary sector – around 54.40% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
When it comes to individual holdings, Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) accounts for around 5.24% of total assets, followed by McDonald’s Corp (MCD) and Sysco Corp (SYY).
The top 10 holdings represent approximately 44.18% of total assets under management.
Return and risk
The ETF added around 26.37% and was up around 24.74% so far this year and over the last year (as of 12/30/2021), respectively. PEJ traded between $ 38.89 and $ 54.78 during this last 52 week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.35 and a standard deviation of 32.90% for the three-year period, making it a high-risk choice in the space. With around 31 positions, he has more concentrated exposure than his peers.
Alternatives
The Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a Zacks ETF ranking of 3 (hold), which is based on the expected return of the asset class, expense ratio and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PEJ is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the consumer discretionary ETF sector of the market. Investors might also consider other ETF options in the space.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) follows the SOLACTIVE VIDEO GAMES & ESPORTS INDEX and the VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) follows MVIS GLOBAL VIDEO GAMING AND ESPORTS IND. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has $ 433 million in assets, VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has $ 604.44 million. HERO has an expense ratio of 0.50% and ESPO charges 0.55%.
Final result
To learn more about this and other ETFs, search for products that match your investment goals, and read articles on the latest developments in the ETF investing world, please visit the Zacks ETF Center.
